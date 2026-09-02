Fish Report: Dorado, Tuna, and Marlin Heat Up Across Baja Sur

Late August across La Paz, East Cape, San José del Cabo, and Cabo San Lucas marks one of the most active stretches of the summer sportfishing season. Warm water, tropical humidity, and the lingering influence of passing storms combine to create a dynamic window where pelagics feed aggressively. When the water stabilizes after a swell or tropical system, the bite often surges across all four regions, producing a mix of dorado, tuna, sailfish, and marlin.

The La Paz Region

La Paz settles into peak summer conditions by late August, with hot, humid days and water temperatures hovering between 86 and 90°F. The key factor is water clarity: when green water pushes in, the bite slows, but once it clears, dorado schools become more predictable. Dorado remains the most reliable target, often found under debris lines or around sargassum patches. Billfish activity increases as well, with blue marlin, striped marlin, and sailfish showing more frequently in the cleaner water. Yellowfin tuna appear farther north, typically in the 40–100 pound class, though sharks can be an issue in certain zones. Expect early departures, warm mornings, and occasional afternoon thunderstorms that build over the mountains.

East Cape Corridor

The East Cape enters a lively phase in late August, often aligning with tournament season. Boats cover water aggressively, and the fish respond. Post storm mixing can ignite the bite, especially for yellowfin tuna, dorado, sailfish, blue marlin, and black marlin. Offshore banks such as Gordo, Iman, and the high spots hold warm, oxygenated water and active bait schools. Tuna respond well to live bait, chunking, and kite presentations, with fish ranging from footballs to larger models depending on the school. Calm mornings and breezy afternoons are typical, with the best action usually found early before the wind picks up.

San José del Cabo and Gordo Banks

San José benefits from its proximity to the offshore banks and the Puerto Los Cabos fleet’s reach. After a tropical system passes offshore, the bite often turns on sharply. Mahi, sailfish, blue marlin, black marlin, and yellowfin tuna all show elevated activity once the swell settles. Warm water lifts bait, so trolling with lures, rigged ballyhoo, and live caballito works well. Humidity stays high, but morning winds are generally light, creating excellent windows for longer offshore runs. The area’s consistency makes it one of the most dependable late August fisheries in Baja Sur.

Cabo San Lucas

Cabo’s late August pattern mirrors San José but with more pressure on the offshore banks and canyon edges. Striped marlin may be thin, compared to winter concentrations, but blue and black marlin, mahi, and yellowfin tuna become the primary targets. Tuna respond well to kite setups and live bait, especially when schools push closer to the Jaime, San Jaime, and Golden Gate areas. Post storm oxygenation boosts the bite, and boats often report explosive action once conditions stabilize. Expect hot, stable weather windows, warm water, and occasional afternoon wind that can build quickly.