VIDEO: Police Intervention at Turtle Nesting Draws Questions

Municipal police intervened during a sea turtle nesting event on La Paz’s malecón Saturday night, sparking questions from residents and conservationists about proper wildlife protocol.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on August 29 near La Paloma sculpture on Paseo Álvaro Obregón at Calle 5 de Mayo. Video shared by onlookers shows several officers near the nesting turtle while attempting to remove fishing net tangled around the animal.

Witnesses questioned the handling of the situation and raised concerns about potential stress to the turtle or damage to eggs during the intervention. Two patrol vehicles were identified at the scene — state police unit SSPE-9461 and municipal Patrulla Violeta BS-214A-1.

What Officials Say

Acting mayor Amor Fenech Montaño told reporters during La Paz’s weekly press conference that state police carried out the response, according to information she received.

“When these cases occur, it’s very important to report them to Profepa, which is the agency in charge of handling them. They have all the protocols,” Fenech said, referring to Mexico’s federal environmental enforcement office.

Fenech did not rule out additional training for municipal officers on wildlife encounters. “We’re not ruling out conducting training for our officers — which has surely been done before — so they know how to provide the necessary attention when these situations arise, because you definitely can’t just approach. If it’s nighttime, certain protocols must be followed for the animal’s safety,” she added.

Why Turtle Nesting Matters

Sea turtle nesting is a major conservation priority across Baja California Sur. Los Cabos has seen record nesting activity in recent years, with olive ridley and leatherback turtles regularly coming ashore during summer and fall months.

Federal law protects all sea turtle species in Mexico. Disturbing nesting turtles or their eggs carries steep fines and potential criminal penalties. Profepa — the federal environmental protection agency — maintains specialized teams trained in wildlife rescue and coordinates with local authorities on marine animal emergencies.

Residents and tourists who encounter nesting turtles, stranded marine mammals or injured wildlife are advised to maintain distance, avoid flash photography and contact Profepa immediately rather than attempting direct intervention.

What Happens Next

The municipal government has not announced whether formal training sessions will be scheduled for police officers, but Fenech’s comments suggest the administration recognizes gaps in protocol awareness.

For now, officials are reminding the public that Profepa is the appropriate first contact for any wildlife incident. The agency operates a 24-hour hotline and coordinates with marine biologists and veterinarians trained in handling protected species.

Sea turtle activity remains high across La Paz and Los Cabos beaches as nesting season continues through October.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by El Sudcaliforniano. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.