Los Cabos Ports Close as Marie Nears Hurricane Strength

Capitanía de Puerto de San José del Cabo has ordered the closure of Los Cabos ports effective 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, as Tropical Storm Marie intensifies southwest of Cabo San Lucas and is expected to reach hurricane status within hours.

The municipality of Los Cabos is urging mariners, fishermen and tour operators to suspend all navigation and water activities as Marie tracks northwest toward the Baja California Sur coast. The storm is currently positioned approximately 825 kilometres south of Cabo San Lucas.

According to an official alert from Capitanía de Puerto, Marie is generating heavy to very heavy rains, electrical activity and sudden wind gusts associated with waterspouts. Wave heights are expected to exceed 10 feet (3 metres) with periods of 15 to 16 seconds — conditions that represent a significant risk to navigation and human life at sea.

What Officials Are Asking Residents and Operators to Do

The XV Ayuntamiento de Los Cabos is calling on tour operators and the maritime community to preventively suspend activities, secure vessels, equipment, lines and other materials susceptible to damage, and keep radio, navigation and geolocation equipment powered on. All mariners are being asked to monitor updates from Capitanía de Puerto closely.

The port closure order will remain in effect until conditions improve. Officials say the measures are subject to change based on the storm’s evolution and prioritize the protection of life at sea.

Storm Track and Intensity

Mexico’s Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) reported at 2 p.m. local time that Marie was maintaining maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 110 km/h. The storm is moving northwest at 13 km/h and is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane during the day.

Marie’s broad circulation is already reinforcing the likelihood of strong to very strong rainfall across western Mexico, including Baja California Sur. The system is also generating elevated surf of 2.0 to 3.0 metres along the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán.

Protección Civil has advised residents and visitors to stay alert for updates as the storm continues approaching the peninsula. While Marie is not currently expected to make landfall, its proximity and size mean Los Cabos will likely experience heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous ocean conditions through midweek.

What Visitors and Residents Should Know

Anyone with plans involving water-based activities — fishing charters, boat tours, snorkeling trips, diving excursions or yacht rentals — should expect cancellations through at least Wednesday. Tour operators are required to suspend services under the port closure order.

Beachgoers should also exercise caution. Elevated surf and strong currents make swimming hazardous even when skies appear clear. Red flag conditions are likely across Los Cabos beaches until the system moves away from the region.

Los Cabos has experience managing tropical systems. The municipality maintains certified hurricane shelters and a coordinated response network. Previous storms, including Hurricane Hillary, have prompted similar precautionary closures without causing major disruptions once the system passes.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor local news, keep phones charged, stock basic supplies and avoid coastal areas until officials lift restrictions. Updates from Capitanía de Puerto will determine when ports reopen and normal maritime operations resume.