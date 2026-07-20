Profeco Opens Summer Help Desks at Airports, Bus Terminals

Mexico’s federal consumer protection agency is offering on-the-spot help to travelers at airports and bus terminals through the end of August, part of an effort to protect passengers during the busy summer vacation season.

The Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor (Profeco) launched its Summer 2026 Airport and Bus Terminal Module Program on July 18, installing help desks at key travel hubs across the country. The service runs through August 30.

The modules are designed to provide immediate assistance with common travel problems: flight overbooking, cancellations, delays, lost luggage, and disputes with service providers. Staff can handle complaints, offer legal guidance, and facilitate on-the-spot conciliation between passengers and airlines or bus companies.

Where to Find the Help Desks

In Baja California Sur, a temporary module is operating at Los Cabos International Airport. Six other airports across Mexico also received summer modules: Acapulco, Huatulco, Mérida, Puerto Vallarta, Querétaro, and Villahermosa.

These seasonal desks supplement nine year-round Profeco modules already in place at airports in Guadalajara, Cancún, Tulum, Guanajuato, Monterrey, Tijuana, Toluca, Mexico City’s main airport, and the Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

According to Profeco, 17 modules are also operating at bus terminals across the country, including four in Mexico City at the Central del Norte, Observatorio, Taxqueña, and TAPO stations.

What Services Are Available

Travelers can visit the modules to weigh luggage on certified scales before checking in, helping avoid surprise fees at airline counters. The agency is also accepting formal complaints and can mediate disputes between passengers and providers in real time.

The help desks are part of Profeco’s broader mandate to ensure fair, transparent, and secure commercial transactions. The agency regularly issues consumer advisories and enforces federal standards across a range of industries, from restaurants to real estate.

For tourists and expats traveling during Mexico’s summer vacation period, the modules offer a visible point of contact with federal consumer protections. Whether dealing with a delayed flight or questioning a service charge, passengers now have direct access to legal support at the terminal.

The program is scheduled to end on August 30, though Profeco’s permanent airport modules remain available year-round at the nine locations listed above.