Los Cabos Hosts ‘Women Who Inspire’ Event for Leaders

Los Cabos government hosted a special event this week aimed at strengthening female leadership across the business and social sectors. The ‘Women Who Inspire’ gathering brought together prominent local women to share their experiences and encourage others to pursue their professional goals.

The event took place at the Pueblo Bonito Rose hotel and was organized by the municipal government’s Business Liaison and Development office. Attendees included businesswomen, entrepreneurs, and social leaders from across the region.

Who Spoke at the Event

Among the featured speakers were Sol Delgado Moreno, honorary president of DIF Los Cabos, and Patricia López Navarro, honorary president of the State DIF system. Letty Coppel of Fundación Letty Coppel also participated, along with businesswomen Pamela Leyva, Judith Ríos, and Jacqueline Siqueiros.

Each speaker shared personal stories about the challenges they faced building their careers and the lessons they learned along the way. The goal was to offer practical insights that could help other women advance in business and community leadership.

Why the Municipality Organized the Gathering

José Samuel Cisneros Peruyero, director of the municipal Business Liaison office, explained that while government support and foundation work are important, sharing real success stories can be just as valuable. According to local reports, he emphasized that the most meaningful contribution is providing tools that help people become self-sufficient.

Cisneros also said the event was designed to foster a different mindset among younger generations. He noted that the true value of the gathering was not just in celebrating accomplishments, but in openly discussing the obstacles and experiences that shaped each participant’s path.

He added that lasting impact comes from actions taken to benefit others, not just individual achievement.

What Attendees Heard

Delgado Moreno, who leads DIF Los Cabos, reflected on what it means to inspire other women. She described taking on her role as both a personal and professional challenge that pushed her to discover new abilities and learn from each situation.

She said the work her office does for families across the municipality has allowed her to build something meaningful that will outlast her time in the position.

The gathering reflects a broader effort in Los Cabos to support women in leadership. Earlier initiatives have included skills training programs and community projects designed to open new opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

For businesswomen, expats, and residents interested in professional development opportunities, events like ‘Women Who Inspire’ signal growing municipal attention to economic empowerment and inclusive leadership in the region.