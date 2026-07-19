Navy Rescues Injured Korean Tourist Off Cabo San Lucas

The Mexican Navy conducted a medical evacuation Saturday after a South Korean tourist was injured aboard a recreational vessel in Cabo San Lucas bay, officials reported.

The 36-year-old woman suffered a rib injury after slipping on the boat’s deck, prompting an emergency call to the Naval Sector of Cabo San Lucas. Personnel from the Armada de México responded quickly, dispatching a Defender-class vessel from the Los Cabos Search, Rescue and Maritime Surveillance Station.

Emergency Response Activated for Injured Tourist

Naval medical personnel arrived on scene to assess the woman’s condition and stabilize her for transport. The tourist was unable to move easily after the fall, making evacuation from the recreational vessel necessary.

The operation demonstrates the coordinated maritime rescue capability maintained by Mexican naval forces in one of Baja California Sur’s busiest tourism zones. Cabo San Lucas bay sees heavy recreational boating traffic year-round, particularly during peak tourism months.

What Happens During a Maritime Medical Emergency

When a medical emergency occurs aboard a vessel in Cabo waters, the Naval Sector activates established protocols that include dispatching specialized rescue boats and trained medical staff. Naval health personnel conduct initial assessments and provide stabilization treatment before transporting patients to shore-based medical facilities.

The Navy’s presence in Los Cabos includes dedicated search and rescue infrastructure designed to respond to incidents involving both tourists and local boaters. Recent years have seen increased coordination between naval forces and local emergency services as tourism continues to grow across the region.

Officials did not release details about the woman’s current condition or which medical facility received her after the evacuation. The Navy emphasized that the quick response helped ensure the tourist received appropriate care.

Tourist Safety and Maritime Rescue Operations

The incident underscores the importance of emergency response infrastructure in areas with high recreational boating activity. Cabo San Lucas attracts thousands of visitors annually who participate in fishing charters, yacht excursions, and other water-based activities.

For tourists planning boating excursions in Los Cabos, the Navy recommends choosing licensed operators, wearing appropriate footwear on wet surfaces, and ensuring vessels carry proper safety equipment. In case of emergency, immediate contact with local authorities helps speed response times and improves outcomes.

The Naval Sector of Cabo San Lucas maintains a continuous presence in local waters as part of its broader mission to protect maritime traffic and assist vessels in distress throughout Baja California Sur’s coastal zones.