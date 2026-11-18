Porter Airlines touched down in Los Cabos for the first time this week, launching nonstop service from Toronto and Edmonton on Monday, November 16. The new routes give Canadian travelers another option for reaching the Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) just as snowbird season gets underway.

The Toronto route runs three times a week, while Edmonton offers four weekly flights, according to Colectivo Pericú. Combined, the two routes bring 924 arriving seats per week to Los Cabos during what tends to be the destination’s busiest months for Canadian visitors. The Edmonton flights are also Porter’s first international service out of Alberta, the airline said when it announced its winter sun schedule in April.

A Third Route Coming in December

Porter plans to add a third Canadian gateway on December 18, when twice-weekly flights from Ottawa begin. Porter has said it will be the only airline flying nonstop between Ottawa and Los Cabos. Once that route is up and running, the airline will operate nine weekly flights to Los Cabos, with room for as many as 1,188 arriving passengers per week during peak season, per the same report.

The flights operate on aircraft configured for 132 passengers in a two-by-two seating layout, with free Wi-Fi and complimentary drinks included, according to details shared by Porter and reported by Colectivo Pericú.

Why Canadian Routes Keep Growing

Los Cabos is the third Mexican destination added to Porter’s route network, according to Brent Card, the airline’s vice president of flight operations, who said the new service will make it easier for Canadian travelers to reach the region. Rodrigo Esponda, director general of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA), pointed to the Canadian market’s growing economic importance for the destination, noting that visitors from Canada support local hotels, restaurants, golf courses and tourism-related businesses.

The timing lines up with a broader pattern of carriers expanding their Los Cabos footprint ahead of high season. Gringo Gazette South has previously reported on several U.S. cities adding nonstop service to Cabo in 2026, and tourism officials have said additional international airlines are eyeing the destination as demand keeps climbing.

What It Means for Winter Travel

More nonstop options generally translate into more competition on a route, though no official airfare figures have been released for Porter’s new Cabo service. Travelers booking winter trips from Toronto, Edmonton or Ottawa now have an additional direct carrier to compare against existing options from Air Canada and WestJet.

Anyone planning holiday or winter travel should check flight schedules directly with Porter or through a travel agent, since frequencies on new routes can shift based on early demand.