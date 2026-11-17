Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez delivers his Second Government Report this Saturday, November 21, at 5:00 p.m. at Plaza Profesor León Cota Collins in Cabo San Lucas, and the city is putting water front and center in the run-up. Ahead of the event, the municipality released its own numbers: more than 302.9 million pesos, roughly $16.3 million USD, invested in water and sanitation works during his second year in office, according to a city bulletin. That figure comes from the city’s own bulletin. Here is what the city says has been done, and what is still under way.

The total combines several funding streams: FISAM, the federal fund for municipal social infrastructure, FOIS, a local public-works trust, and the water utility’s own budget. It covers everything from well rehabilitation and leak repairs to a large overhaul of meters and the customer database, which the city says reached 41,531 homes and saw 39,058 water meters installed.

What the City Says Is Done

Some of it is concrete. The city added 20 water trucks that deliver free water, mainly to settlements in Cabo San Lucas that depend on trucked water. Separately, the city’s D1 desalination plant was handed back to the water utility, known locally as OOMSAPAS, after the contract with its private operator ended early; it came back producing only 70 liters per second. The utility spent 4.8 million pesos of its own money and another 78 million pesos from FISAM re-equipping the plant, pushing output up to 130 liters per second under municipal control, per the same bulletin.

Crews also repaired 4,312 leaks across the network for about 9.1 million pesos, added 955 new water connections benefiting roughly 4,000 people, and applied 50 percent discounts to 5,158 residents who are disabled, elderly or retired. The city says it also regularized 2,379 delinquent accounts, bringing in 35 million pesos in back payments.

What Is Still Under Way

The biggest projects are still in progress, and the city’s bulletins do not give completion dates for them. The D2 desalination plant in Cabo San Lucas is 76.58 percent built, representing an investment of 1.78 billion pesos, and is projected to add 250 liters per second once it is operating — enough, the city says, to benefit 350,000 residents. The municipality is separately asking the federal government for 2,105 million pesos to raise D1’s output to 200 liters per second, with a stated ambition to add another 200 liters per second after that, according to a second city bulletin on infrastructure projects.

A 2026 package of 11 hydraulic works, worth 260.3 million pesos in FISAM funding and previously detailed by OOMSAPAS, is approved and, in the city’s words, in process this year. On the sanitation side, San José del Cabo’s La Sonoreña plant and a planned second facility, La Sonoreña 2 in Santa Rosa, have 708.2 million pesos authorized in coordination with Conagua, the national water commission, with 581 million pesos of that already in execution — aimed at a city projected to reach 308,000 residents by 2055, compared with the 180,000 the city currently uses as its planning reference. Cabo San Lucas’ planned Lagunitas treatment plant in El Arenal, meant to serve 101,000 people, is still at the study stage after a 17.4 million peso study.

The November 21 report is the place to listen for timelines on those larger projects: when D2 will start producing water, whether the federal government signs off on the D1 expansion, and when construction on the new treatment plants will wrap up. For neighborhoods that still rely on water trucks, those dates matter more than the investment totals.