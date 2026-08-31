Hurricane Karina Stays Far Offshore, No Threat to Cabo

Hurricane Karina, a Category 1 storm, is currently located approximately 1,415 kilometres west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas and poses no threat to Mexico, according to the latest update from the Los Cabos municipal government.

The storm is moving west-northwest over the Pacific Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres per hour (about 80 mph). Current forecasts keep Karina well offshore, heading toward open Pacific waters.

Los Cabos Protección Civil reports that Karina presents no direct threat to the municipality and is not expected to produce rain, wind or flooding in the region. The storm’s track continues to take it away from the Mexican coast.

What Residents Should Know

While Karina itself won’t affect land, the system may generate elevated waves and rip currents along Pacific-facing beaches. The municipal government is advising anyone involved in maritime activities to monitor official updates from Capitanía de Puerto and other authorities.

Local rain chances this week are unrelated to Karina. Baja California Sur may see 25 to 50 millimetres of precipitation in southern areas as part of normal late-summer weather patterns.

Heat Wave Continues

The region remains under a heat wave, with officials urging residents and visitors to stay hydrated, wear light-coloured long-sleeve clothing, avoid prolonged sun exposure and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours. Extra care should be taken with children and elderly individuals.

Protección Civil will continue monitoring Karina’s progress and will issue updates if conditions change. Residents are encouraged to follow only official sources for weather information.

This marks another Pacific storm that has stayed well clear of Baja California Sur this season, similar to earlier systems that tracked safely offshore.