Los Cabos on Track for Record Turtle Nesting Season

Los Cabos is experiencing what may become its strongest sea turtle nesting season on record. According to figures released this week by Pueblo Bonito Resorts, the beaches fronting the Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, Sunset Beach and Rosé properties — along with Médano Beach — have seen a dramatic increase in turtle activity compared to last year.

As of mid-August, incubation corrals at the resorts hold 926 nests with a total of 98,948 protected eggs. Of those, 86 nests have already hatched, releasing 7,780 hatchlings into the Sea of Cortez.

The numbers mark a sharp rise over 2025. Nest counts are up 52.3% — an increase of 318 nests compared to the same period last year. July alone saw 323 nests recorded this season, compared to 192 in 2025.

Why the Surge

Veronica Sánchez, an environmental scientist and coordinator of the Sea Turtle Camp at Pueblo Bonito Resorts, attributes the increase to favorable environmental conditions during the peak nesting period. July, August and September are the busiest months for nesting activity along this stretch of coast.

“The months of July, August and September correspond to the season’s peak nesting period,” Sánchez said. “During this time, favorable environmental conditions arise for the reproduction and nesting of sea turtles, making these months of intense work for the field technicians.”

Over three days this summer, Médano Beach alone saw 105 nests protected — representing 11,515 eggs.

Two Decades of Protection

Pueblo Bonito Resorts has operated its turtle-nesting protection and hatchling-release program since 2003. The program collects eggs from vulnerable beach areas, relocates them to protected corrals, and monitors them through incubation. Once the hatchlings emerge, staff and guests assist in releasing the silver-dollar-sized turtles into the sea.

The program focuses on education as much as conservation. Guests and residents are invited to witness releases and learn about the role sea turtles play in the regional ecosystem. The species nesting in Los Cabos are endangered, and hatchlings face natural predators both on land and in the water.

“Our goal has been to increase the survival rate of an endangered reptile vital to the region’s ecosystem,” a resort spokesperson said.

What Visitors Should Know

As nesting season continues through September, beachgoers are encouraged to respect marked nesting areas and avoid disturbing turtles or nests. Flash photography, beach traffic and nighttime lights can all interfere with nesting behavior.

For visitors interested in witnessing a hatchling release, Pueblo Bonito Resorts often posts release times through its guest services. The program is part of a broader regional effort that has made Los Cabos prominent in Mexico for turtle conservation.

With peak nesting season still underway, this year’s final count could set a new benchmark for turtle protection in Southern Baja.