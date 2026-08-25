Mexico’s Informal Work Rate Climbs to 55.1% as Baja Faces Similar Labor Pressures

Mexico’s informal labor sector continued to grow in the second quarter of 2026, with 55.1% of the country’s workforce operating outside the formal economy — a trend that has direct implications for Baja California Sur’s tourism-driven labor market.

National statistics agency INEGI reported that 33.1 million Mexicans worked in informal conditions between April and June, representing an increase of 495,000 workers compared to the same period in 2025. The informal rate rose from 54.8% to 55.1% over the year.

The data stands in contrast to federal government messaging about record formal employment gains. While officials have highlighted historic highs in workers registered with Mexico’s social security institute IMSS, the broader labor picture shows millions working without benefits, job security or tax obligations.

What Counts as Informal Work

INEGI defines the informal sector as workers in unregistered businesses — typically small family operations — without tax obligations or access to social security. The category also includes domestic workers without contracts, agricultural laborers without benefits, and employees in registered companies who lack basic protections.

Of the 33.1 million informal workers nationwide, 18.2 million work in the informal sector itself — an increase of 915,000 from the previous year. Another 7.5 million are employed by companies, government agencies or institutions but without formal registration. Around 5.2 million work in agriculture, and 2.2 million in paid domestic work.

Why It Matters for Baja Sur

The national trend mirrors labor patterns across Baja California Sur, where tourism and service industries employ thousands of workers. Many restaurants, small hotels, construction crews and household services operate partly or entirely in the informal economy, especially during seasonal hiring surges.

For foreign residents and business owners in Los Cabos, La Paz and other communities, the figures underscore the complexity of Mexico’s labor market. Hiring workers informally may seem convenient and cost-effective, but it leaves employees without healthcare, pensions or legal protections — and exposes employers to legal and financial risks.

The informal economy also affects municipal revenues and public services. When workers and businesses operate outside the tax system, local governments collect less revenue for infrastructure, public safety and community programs that residents — Mexican and foreign alike — depend on.

Formal Employment Growing But Not Enough

Federal labor authorities have emphasized that formal employment registered with IMSS reached a record 22.76 million positions in July, with more than 243,000 new formal jobs created during 2026. President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the milestone as evidence of a strengthening economy.

But labor analysts point out that IMSS data measures only registered positions, not the full employment picture. The broader ENOE survey reveals that while formal jobs are being created, informal work is growing faster — suggesting the economy is not generating enough quality employment to absorb new workers entering the market.

INEGI also reported that the rate of workers in critical employment conditions — those working excessively long hours for low pay or in unstable situations — rose from 36.4% in the second quarter of 2025 to 38% this year. That means nearly two in five Mexican workers face precarious conditions regardless of formal or informal status.

What’s Next

For Baja Sur, the national labor data is a reminder that sustainable economic growth requires more than tourism arrivals and development announcements. It depends on creating stable, well-paid jobs with benefits — something that has proven difficult across Mexico despite decades of economic policy aimed at formalizing the workforce.

Expats and foreign business owners can contribute by understanding local labor laws, registering workers properly and paying into social security systems. While informal hiring may appear simpler in the short term, a formalized workforce benefits everyone: employees gain protections, employers reduce legal exposure and communities receive the tax revenue needed to maintain services.

As Baja California Sur continues to attract investment and new residents, the question is whether growth will translate into better working conditions — or simply repeat the national pattern of expanding informal labor alongside formal job gains.