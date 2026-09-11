Los Cabos Officials Assess Damage, Monitor Friday Rain Forecast

Los Cabos municipal officials are assessing damage from Thursday’s rainfall and monitoring forecasts that call for more heavy rain during Friday, according to Francisco Cota Márquez, director of Protección Civil and Risk Management.

Cota Márquez said his department is coordinating with acting mayor José Manuel Larumbe Pineda to evaluate conditions on streets and avenues throughout the municipality. Crews are conducting field surveys to identify potential risks to residents and infrastructure.

What the Forecast Shows

The evaluation includes monitoring weather data from Mexico’s National Meteorological Service, which is predicting the possibility of heavy rainfall during the early morning hours and throughout Friday. Municipal officials are maintaining continuous observation of conditions and potential impacts across Los Cabos.

Thursday’s rain left standing water and debris in several areas, prompting the damage assessment now underway.

School Decisions Rest With State

Responding to questions about whether schools might close, Cota Márquez clarified that only the state Secretary of Public Education, acting through the State Civil Protection Council, has authority to suspend classes.

If the municipal assessment determines conditions warrant a suspension, the acting mayor will submit a formal request to state authorities. That request would be based on technical evaluation and prioritize safety for students and the general public, Cota Márquez said.

What Residents Should Know

Officials did not specify which neighborhoods experienced the most significant flooding or damage during Thursday’s storm. The ongoing evaluation is expected to produce a clearer picture of conditions later Friday.

Residents are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall and to stay clear of arroyos and low-lying areas prone to flash flooding. Municipal crews remain on standby to respond to emergencies as weather conditions develop.