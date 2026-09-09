Cabo Architects Host Seminars, Fishing Tournament Oct 1-2

The Los Cabos section of Baja California Sur’s architects association is hosting a two-day program of professional seminars and a fishing tournament October 1–2 in Cabo San Lucas to mark Mexico’s National Architect’s Day.

The events are organized by the Colegio de Arquitectos de Baja California Sur in coordination with the Los Cabos chamber of commerce and with support from the municipal government. Both are open to the public.

What’s on the Schedule

Three architects with national reputations — Susana López González, Jorge Pérez Jaramillo and Francisco López Aragón — will lead a series of talks aimed at design professionals and anyone interested in the built environment.

The conferences take place October 1 in Cabo San Lucas. Specific times and the venue will be announced closer to the event.

On October 2, the group hosts the second edition of its Copa Colegio de Arquitectos Los Cabos fishing tournament, with boats leaving at 6 a.m. The target species is dorado.

Why the Municipality Is Involved

Speaking at a press conference announcing the events, Los Cabos urban development director Roberto Flores Rivera said the current administration considers professional groups like the architects association essential partners in shaping sustainable growth.

He pointed to the recent animal shelter project — Centro de Atención y Bienestar Animal, or CABA — as one example of what collaboration between the municipality and design professionals can produce.

“The municipal government will continue to be a facilitator and ally of the sectors that drive Los Cabos’ growth,” Flores said, according to the city. “We will keep building partnerships to strengthen collaboration between society and government.”

What the Organizers Say

Isodel Adara Canett Ojeda, president of the Los Cabos section of the architects group, invited the community to participate and thanked the municipality for its support.

Also attending the announcement were municipal councilor Celestino Atienzo Beltrán, economic development director Abril Urueta Martínez, fisheries director Juan Javier García Davis and environment director Jorge Armando López Espinoza.

The architects association has not yet released registration details for the tournament or a full schedule for the conferences. More information is expected in the coming weeks.