Golf Is Los Cabos’ New High-End Tourism Play

Los Cabos has built its tourism reputation on beaches, marlin and sunsets, but behind the scenes, local officials are betting heavily on a different asset: golf. The destination is now openly acknowledging that fairways and greens are not just amenities — they are a strategic tool to pull in visitors who spend significantly more money per day than the average tourist.

According to figures from the Los Cabos Tourism Board (Fiturca), tourists who come primarily for golf play an average of 2.8 rounds during their stay and spend around 11,000 pesos per day — roughly 2,000 pesos more than a conventional visitor. Around 160,000 travelers each year say golf is the main reason they chose Los Cabos.

“We know that these visitors leave an average economic impact greater than the conventional tourist,” Fiturca director Rodrigo Esponda Cascajares told El Sudcaliforniano. For a destination where spending power matters as much as arrivals, that premium is worth chasing.

Nineteen Courses and Counting

Los Cabos currently offers 19 full 18-hole courses, many designed by internationally recognized names including Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Golf Digest, one of the sport’s most influential magazines, has called Los Cabos the “Golf Capital of Latin America” — a label officials are happy to lean into. New course development has continued in recent years, and the destination’s track record suggests more are likely on the way.

The golf infrastructure is now directly tied to the destination’s broader tourism marketing. Esponda noted that golf also functions as a gateway for travelers who might not have otherwise considered Baja Sur, particularly those from markets accustomed to combining sport, luxury accommodations and high-end dining.

PGA TOUR’s Two-Decade Mark

The clearest sign of the destination’s commitment to golf tourism is the World Wide Technology Championship, which returns November 5–8, 2026, for its 20th edition. The PGA TOUR event will once again be held at El Cardonal at Diamante, a Tiger Woods–designed course that has become synonymous with Los Cabos’ premium golf offering.

The tournament’s history reflects its economic and promotional weight: $118 million in total prize money awarded over two decades, more than $4 million donated to local foundations and causes, and broadcast coverage reaching over 200 countries. More than 9,500 volunteers have participated over the years, with organizers expecting that number to top 10,000 in 2026.

Municipal Tourism Director Ana Gabriela Navarro González, Esponda and tournament director Joe Mazzeo highlighted the event’s role as an international showcase during a recent press conference. The tournament has also provided competitive opportunities for 33 Mexican golfers and recorded more than 30,500 birdies across its run.

Strategic Tourism or Just Marketing?

The emphasis on golf fits within a broader push for what officials call “sports tourism,” a category that includes fishing tournaments, marathons and adventure events. But golf stands apart in spending power. An 11,000-peso-per-day traveler books nicer hotels, eats at better restaurants, hires guides and buys more rounds of drinks than someone operating on a tighter budget.

For Los Cabos, which has long competed with Caribbean and mainland Mexico destinations on price and accessibility, positioning itself as a golf capital allows it to claim a niche where fewer competitors can follow — especially in Latin America. Whether that strategy can sustain growth as water and development pressures mount remains an open question, but for now, local officials are making it clear: golf is not a side project. It is the card they are playing to attract visitors who matter most to the bottom line.