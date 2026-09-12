Los Cabos Urges Federal Government to Reconsider DNR Fee Hike

Los Cabos is calling on the federal government to reconsider a proposed 35% increase to the Derecho de No Residente (DNR) — the entry fee paid by international visitors arriving in Mexico — as lawmakers prepare to vote on the 2027 federal budget.

The fee, currently set at 988 pesos, would rise to 1,334.80 pesos (approximately USD $66) if the measure passes, making it one of the steepest increases in recent years. Local officials worry the hike could deter visitors at a time when Los Cabos and other Baja Sur destinations are working to recover and expand international arrivals.

What Federal Officials Say

Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez, defended the proposal during a recent announcement, arguing that the additional revenue would fund badly needed infrastructure improvements at the National Migration Institute (INM). “We’ve been working for a long time to create a real ecosystem that benefits tourists,” Rodríguez said. “Migration has gone years without updated technology — biometrics, surveillance. We used to complain about three-hour waits at airports. There wasn’t enough personnel, they were underpaid, and that doesn’t help tourism.”

She dismissed concerns that higher fees would reduce visitor numbers, saying travelers choose destinations based on overall experience rather than entry costs alone. “If you arrive at a remodeled airport, at a port with better infrastructure… that’s not seen as making the trip more expensive, but as a benefit to them,” she explained.

Why Los Cabos Is Pushing Back

Despite the federal government’s confidence, Los Cabos officials have formally requested reconsideration of the increase, joining other tourism-dependent regions voicing similar concerns.

The municipality relies heavily on U.S. and Canadian visitors, many of whom book trips months in advance based on budgeted costs. An unexpected fee increase could affect booking decisions, particularly for families and budget-conscious travelers comparing Mexico against competing Caribbean and Central American destinations.

Industry groups have also weighed in. The Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce (CHCM) warned that raising the DNR without channeling funds directly into tourism promotion could backfire, reducing Mexico’s competitiveness in international markets.

What Happens Next

The proposed fee increase is part of a broader reform to Mexico’s Federal Rights Law that will be debated when the Chamber of Deputies takes up the 2027 budget in the coming weeks. If approved, the new rate would take effect January 1, 2027.

For now, federal tourism officials maintain that Mexico’s outlook remains strong, citing new airline routes and increasing international interest. Whether Los Cabos and other regions succeed in moderating or delaying the hike will likely depend on how forcefully the tourism industry makes its case to federal lawmakers before the budget vote.

Visitors planning 2027 trips to Baja Sur should monitor the budget process closely, as the final DNR rate could affect total travel costs by several hundred pesos per person.