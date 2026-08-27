Los Cabos Protección Civil Monitors Gulf Storm System

The Los Cabos municipal government is maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of a rapidly developing storm system in the Sea of Cortez that could bring unstable weather conditions to southern Baja California Sur over the next several hours.

According to the Dirección Municipal de Protección Civil y Gestión de Riesgos, convective activity is moving close to the region with potential effects on the East Cape delegations of La Ribera and Los Barriles.

What Officials Are Watching

Civil protection teams are tracking the system’s evolution, trajectory and intensity as atmospheric conditions remain favorable for convective development capable of producing rainfall with electrical activity and wind gusts.

Mexico’s Servicio Meteorológico Nacional is forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies for southern Baja California Sur, with precipitation potential associated with the Mexican Monsoon and atmospheric instability.

In Los Cabos, rainfall may occur in localized areas and could locally exceed forecast accumulations as storm cells develop. Authorities note that weather conditions could change rapidly given the nature of convective activity.

What Residents Should Know

Protección Civil is urging residents, particularly those in La Ribera, Los Barriles, Santiago and nearby communities, to stay informed through official Los Cabos government channels.

Residents and visitors should avoid crossing arroyos, stream beds or areas with runoff, take extra precautions during possible electrical discharges and wind gusts, and secure loose objects that could be displaced by wind.

The municipality previously issued warnings about arroyo dangers following earlier seasonal rains.

Current Alert Status

No major alert has been issued at this time. Civil protection authorities say monitoring will continue on a permanent basis, and any significant changes in the system’s behavior will be communicated through official channels.

The storm activity comes during the peak of Baja California Sur’s hurricane and tropical weather season, which typically runs through October. Residents are encouraged to review emergency preparedness plans and monitor local forecasts as conditions develop.