Los Cabos Marks 20 Years of World Wide Technology Championship

Los Cabos is preparing to host the 20th edition of the World Wide Technology Championship this November, marking two decades since the PGA TOUR event first arrived in Mexico. The tournament runs November 5–8 at El Cardonal at Diamante, the Tiger Woods–designed course that has become synonymous with world-class golf in Baja California Sur.

What started as a single tournament has grown into one of the region’s most significant sporting events, generating substantial economic impact and raising Los Cabos’ profile among international golf audiences. The milestone anniversary was announced at a press conference attended by municipal tourism officials, FITURCA representatives and tournament organizers.

Two Decades of Economic and Community Impact

The numbers tell the story of the tournament’s reach. Over 20 years, the championship has distributed $118 million in prize money and donated more than $4 million to local foundations and causes. It has welcomed 824 elite golfers to compete, recorded over 30,500 birdies and provided playing opportunities for 33 Mexican golfers on the PGA TOUR stage.

More than 9,500 volunteers have supported the event throughout its history, with organizers expecting that figure to surpass 10,000 during the 2026 edition. Ana Gabriela Navarro González, Los Cabos municipal tourism director, emphasized that the tournament goes beyond sport — it strengthens the destination’s position in national and international markets.

A Sports Tourism Cornerstone

Los Cabos has hosted the championship since 2023, when it moved to El Cardonal from its previous venue. The event now sits alongside other major sporting fixtures — including the Mifel Tennis Open — as part of the municipality’s broader sports tourism strategy.

Tournament officials say the championship attracts high-spending visitors and projects the destination’s image across more than 200 countries through international broadcast coverage. That exposure benefits hotels, restaurants, tour operators and service providers throughout the region, particularly during the November shoulder season.

What to Expect in November

Rodrigo Esponda, FITURCA director general, and Joe Mazzeo, tournament director, noted that the 20th edition represents a shared vision among private enterprise, tourism organizations and municipal government to position Los Cabos as a host for world-class events.

The municipal tourism office reaffirmed its commitment to working with industry partners to bring events that generate economic activity, promote the destination and diversify the tourism offering. For many foreign residents and visitors, the tournament also offers a rare opportunity to watch PGA TOUR professionals compete in person without traveling to the United States.

With backing from the Los Cabos municipal government, FITURCA and local businesses, the World Wide Technology Championship’s milestone year is expected to reinforce the destination’s standing as a premier golf location — and a reliable draw for sports tourism in the years ahead.