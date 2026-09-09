Todos Santos Day of the Dead Festival Returns Nov 1-2

La Paz will host the 10th annual Día de Muertos Todos Santos Festival on November 1 and 2, organizers announced this week. The two-day event celebrates Mexican Day of the Dead traditions with costume contests, traditional food, music, dance and family-friendly activities.

Registration is now open for the festival’s popular costume competitions, which include categories for catrinas and catrines — the elegant skeleton characters associated with the holiday — in both children’s and adult divisions. Additional contests feature characterization of saints and a pet costume competition.

What’s on the Program

The festival will include artisan vendors, typical Mexican cuisine, live music and dance performances, and a screening of the animated film Coco. Organizers will also install a grand altar and a special ofrenda dedicated to pets.

Rouss Del Toro, president and founder of the organizing group Amamos Nuestro Pueblo, said the event reflects a decade of commitment to preserving cultural traditions. “This event is possible thanks to the dedicated work of the organizing committee, whose vision and commitment to cultural preservation has been the backbone for a decade,” she said.

How to Register

According to local reports, registration for all contests will remain open until October 25. Those interested in entering the catrina, catrin or saints categories should contact Isabel Severino at 612 171 3086. Pet costume entries can be registered by calling 612 105 8889.

Bésame Mucho Bazaar is serving as the official sponsor for this year’s festival. Del Toro, who owns the business, emphasized that the committee has coordinated every detail to ensure an unforgettable celebration of Mexican traditions in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Day of the Dead festivities traditionally honor deceased loved ones with ofrendas — altars decorated with photos, flowers, candles and the favorite foods of those who have passed. The holiday blends indigenous Mexican customs with Catholic observances and has grown in recognition across North America in recent years.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by BCS Noticias. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette South for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.