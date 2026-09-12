Los Cabos Independence Day: Grito, Parade Schedule

The Municipality of Los Cabos is inviting residents, visitors and families to join this year’s Independence Day celebrations, which include the traditional Grito ceremony on September 15 and a civic-military parade on September 16.

The events mark the 216th anniversary of the start of Mexico’s independence movement and will take place in both San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, with simultaneous ceremonies in the municipal delegations.

What to Expect in San José del Cabo

The main celebration in San José will begin at 6:00 p.m. on September 15 in Plaza Pública Antonio Mijares with a cultural program featuring music and traditional verbena popular festivities. The official Grito de Independencia ceremony follows at 10:00 p.m.

Municipal education director Juana Ortiz Cruz encourages attendees to arrive early to enjoy the music and activities leading up to the Grito. The festivities continue September 16 with a civic-military parade starting near the municipal cemetery, proceeding toward the Catastro office and continuing along Manuel Doblado street.

Cabo San Lucas Schedule

Cabo San Lucas will hold its own Grito ceremony at 10:00 p.m. on September 15, synchronized with the national protocol. The September 16 parade begins at 8:00 a.m. and will feature around 15 educational and civic institutions.

The parade route starts at the intersection of 20 de Noviembre and Morelos streets, then travels along Morelos to Camino al Faro Viejo. Delegation head Karina de la O Uribe, working with the municipal education coordinator, organized the events to strengthen national identity and pride.

What the Grito Means

For visitors unfamiliar with Mexican Independence Day traditions, the Grito recreates the moment priest Miguel Hidalgo called for independence from Spain in 1810. Local officials will ring a bell and shout “¡Viva México!” and the names of independence heroes, with the crowd responding “¡Viva!” after each.

The celebrations began September 1 with civic events at schools across the municipality and included commemorations of the Niños Héroes on September 13 and National Youth Day on September 14. Activities will conclude September 28 with a ceremony marking the Consumación de la Independencia and the birthday of independence leader José María Morelos y Pavón.

What Families Should Know

Both events are free and open to the public. Families with children will find the early evening cultural programs in San José especially accessible, with entertainment starting well before the 10:00 p.m. Grito. Street closures around parade routes are expected the morning of September 16, so residents should plan extra travel time.

The municipality promotes Independence Day celebrations across all delegations as a way to preserve Mexican traditions and encourage community participation in commemorating the country’s history.