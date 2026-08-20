La Paz Property Tax Discount: 35% Off Penalties Until August 31

La Paz property owners who have fallen behind on their predial (property tax) payments have until August 31 to take advantage of a 35% discount on penalties and surcharges, according to municipal authorities.

The discount applies only to accumulated fines and interest charges — not the base tax itself — but for owners with overdue accounts, the savings can be substantial. The municipality is urging residents to settle their accounts before the end of the month, when the discount expires.

Who Qualifies and How Much You Save

Any property owner in La Paz with outstanding predial debt can access the discount. The 35% reduction applies to multas (fines) and recargos (interest surcharges) that have built up on unpaid balances.

For example, if a property owner owes 5,000 pesos in base tax plus 2,000 pesos in penalties and interest, the discount would reduce that 2,000-peso penalty portion to 1,300 pesos — saving 700 pesos.

This is the final month of the city’s penalty discount program, which has offered varying levels of relief throughout 2026. Earlier this year, La Paz offered a 40% discount for early payments, but that window has closed.

How to Pay Online or In Person

The municipality has made it easy to pay from anywhere. Residents can settle their accounts in person at more than 20 collection points across La Paz, including Palacio Municipal, Servicios Públicos, OOMSAPAS La Paz, Tránsito Municipal, the state finance center, Galerías and Plaza del Sur shopping centers, Jardines del Recuerdo cemetery and municipal markets.

For those who prefer to pay remotely — a common choice for seasonal residents currently outside Baja California Sur — the city accepts online payments through the App La Paz mobile app, the official municipal website and the Visor Urbano portal. All three platforms allow owners to search their property by cadastral number or address, view their balance and complete payment without visiting an office.

Why the City Is Pushing Collection

Municipal treasurer Jassiel Enríquez Varela emphasized that predial revenue funds essential city services and infrastructure improvements. The discount program is designed to encourage compliance while helping property owners clear debts at a reduced cost.

Officials noted that this is the last opportunity for discounted penalty payments in 2026. After August 31, late accounts will continue to accrue full penalties and surcharges at the standard municipal rate.

What Property Owners Should Do Now

Check your account status online or at any municipal office. If you owe back taxes, calculate your total balance including penalties and interest, then apply the 35% discount to see your final cost.

For seasonal residents, paying online before the deadline avoids the need to wait until your next visit to La Paz. The city has promoted digital payment options specifically to make it easier for part-time residents to stay current.

The deadline is firm: payments must be completed by August 31 to qualify for the discount.