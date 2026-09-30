BCS Opens Entries for Day of the Dead Festival

Baja California Sur’s state culture institute, known locally as the Instituto Sudcaliforniano de Cultura (ISC), has opened its call for entries for the 26th annual Día de Muertos Festival. The contests are open to writers, artists, families and community groups across the state, and organizers say the goal is to keep South Baja’s Day of the Dead traditions alive while giving residents a reason to get creative.

For readers who have watched Todos Santos and other Baja Sur towns build their Day of the Dead celebrations into major seasonal draws, this is the official starting gun. Entries are due before the festival itself, which typically runs in the days surrounding November 1 and 2, so anyone planning to compete should not wait until the last week of October.

What Categories Are Open

ISC director Víctor Hugo Caballero Gutiérrez said this year’s lineup is meant to reach as many parts of the community as possible, according to the state government’s announcement. The contests include:

Calaveritas Literarias — humorous, satirical short poems written by Baja California Sur residents, a genre unique to Mexican Day of the Dead tradition. First prize is 8,000 pesos (roughly $430 USD).

Cuento Joven — short stories from young writers on Day of the Dead themes, also paying 8,000 pesos to the winner.

Vivas las Catrinas — costume and character design based on La Catrina, the elegant skeleton figure that has become the festival’s unofficial mascot. Adult winners receive 10,000 pesos (about $540 USD); the children’s category pays 6,000 pesos (about $325 USD).

El Jolgorio de las Catrinas — three-dimensional Catrina sculptures between one and 2.5 meters tall, made from paper, clay, cardboard, fabric or recycled materials. Top three finishers split 11,000, 8,000 and 5,000 pesos.

Cartel Oficial — a graphic design contest for the festival’s official poster, with the winning artwork becoming this year’s promotional image. The prize is 10,000 pesos.

Altares y Ofrendas Tradicionales — traditional altars built by families, schools or community groups honoring deceased loved ones. First place pays 16,000 pesos (about $860 USD), with 12,000 and 10,000 pesos for second and third.

Readers unfamiliar with the symbolism behind these displays can find a plain-English breakdown of what each element of a traditional altar represents, from marigolds to sugar skulls, useful before attending any public ofrenda display this season.

How to Enter

Full rules, eligibility requirements and submission deadlines for each category are posted at isc.cultura-bcs.gob.mx/convocatorias. The institute is also taking questions by phone at 612-122-3113 or 612-122-1575, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents are welcome to submit work in most categories, if they can provide proof that they have resided in the state for at least 3 years.

What Visitors and Residents Should Know

Even for those not entering a contest, the call for entries is an early signal that Día de Muertos season is approaching in Baja California Sur. Public altars, parades and Catrina displays tied to these contests typically appear in plazas in La Paz, Los Cabos and Todos Santos in the days leading up to November 1 and 2.

Snowbirds arriving in late October should keep an eye out for community event listings as the festival dates firm up, since many of the winning altars and sculptures go on public display rather than staying in private hands. Checking with local municipal culture offices or Facebook event pages closer to the date is the best way to catch the parades and exhibitions once the contest results are announced.