BCS Leads Mexico in Newcomers Per Capita

Baja California Sur is small enough that everybody notices when the parking lot fills up, the taco line gets longer and another empty lot sprouts rebar overnight. Now there is a number to go with the feeling. According to the 2025 Intercensal Survey from Mexico’s national statistics agency, INEGI, BCS posted the highest internal migration balance in the country relative to its population between 2020 and 2025.

The math is straightforward. INEGI estimates that 78,338 people moved to BCS from other Mexican states during that five-year window, while 28,048 left for somewhere else. That leaves a net gain of 50,290 people, equal to 5.6% of the reference population used for the calculation. Other states moved more total bodies, but none grew faster proportionally, which is a polite statistical way of saying this little peninsula keeps punching above its weight.

A separate figure, reported by Meganoticias, puts the cumulative scale in context: more than 313,000 people living in BCS today were born in another Mexican state, mostly Sinaloa, Sonora and Guerrero, with smaller numbers arriving from the U.S., Canada and Venezuela. In Los Cabos specifically, roughly four in ten residents originally came from somewhere else, a shift that has reshaped neighborhoods and, as the population surge covered previously noted, the demand on schools, water and roads along with it.

Work, Not Wanderlust, Drives the Move

INEGI’s survey asked people why they relocated, and the answer is less romantic than beaches and sunsets. Among the roughly 90,800 people who changed residence within or into BCS between October 2020 and October 2025, 53.1% cited work as the main reason, 36.2% pointed to family, and only 3.0% said they came for school. That lines up with what economist Iván Arroyo told El Sudcaliforniano about the engine behind it all: tourism construction keeps needing hands that the local labor pool cannot supply on its own, a pattern he said echoes how Los Cabos itself was originally built.

Agriculture adds another layer. The state’s agriculture department, SEPADA, reports that more than 25,000 seasonal workers arrive each harvest from Oaxaca, Guerrero, Chiapas and Veracruz to work the fields, many of whom end up staying once the season ends. Add university students who come for marine biology programs in La Paz and never quite leave, and you get a state where the newcomer is practically the default resident rather than the exception.

Where the Housing Math Gets Uncomfortable

None of this is news to anyone who has tried to rent an apartment in La Paz in the past year or hunted for a long-term lease in San José del Cabo. A state gaining 50,000-plus net residents in five years needs roofs, water hookups and functioning roads to match, and BCS was not exactly coasting on excess housing stock to begin with. The federal Housing for Wellbeing program’s first draw of 580 homes is a start, but it is a rounding error against the scale of arrivals INEGI is now documenting.

There are small upsides buried in the numbers. More than half of employed residents, 56.1%, report commutes of 30 minutes or less, a figure that newcomers from Tijuana or Guadalajara traffic tend to find almost suspicious. That quality-of-life tradeoff is part of why people stay even after the job that brought them ends. Whether the state’s housing supply, water systems and roads can keep pace with who keeps showing up is the question that will matter far more than any single census release, and it is one local officials in La Paz, Los Cabos and everywhere in between will be answering for years, not months.