Milena Quiroga Leads Morena Primary for 2027 BCS Governor

For anyone tracking Baja California Sur’s political future, the numbers released this month offer the first clear glimpse of what 2027 may bring. Senator Milena Quiroga Romero, currently on leave from her post as mayor of La Paz, is now the front-runner in the internal Morena contest to lead the party’s gubernatorial ticket next year. According to polling published by Demoscopía Digital on July 1, Quiroga holds 30.5% of voter preference, well ahead of other potential candidates within the party.

The race is still early, but the trend is not. Quiroga’s support has climbed steadily from 26.7% in April to 27.3% in May, 29.7% in June, and now just over 30% in July. That upward line suggests momentum, not just name recognition.

Her strategy has been straightforward and visible: constant travel. Rather than governing from a desk in La Paz city hall, Quiroga has spent months crisscrossing Baja California Sur’s rural delegations, coastal towns, and urban neighborhoods. According to reports from BCS Noticias, her team has framed this fieldwork as the reason for her rising numbers, emphasizing direct contact over mass media.

For expats and long-term foreign residents, the name may already be familiar. Quiroga’s tenure in La Paz included the pedestrian-only street initiative and emergency road repairs following last year’s storms. Whether those efforts translate into statewide credibility remains an open question, but the polling suggests voters are at least paying attention.

Gubernatorial races in Baja California Sur matter beyond the usual campaign-season noise. The governor controls infrastructure budgets, water policy, tourism development, public security coordination and permitting rules that affect everything from beachfront construction to desalination projects. A new administration in 2027 could shift priorities or double down on current projects. Either way, it will affect daily life.

Morena’s internal selection process has not yet been formally announced, but the party is expected to finalize its candidate by early 2027. Quiroga’s lead gives her the inside track, but primary contests in Mexico can be unpredictable, especially when national party leadership weighs in. For now, she is the candidate to watch.

The general election will follow later in 2027, and while Morena dominates Baja California Sur politics at the moment, opposition parties have not yet fielded serious challengers. That will likely change as the calendar moves forward.

In the meantime, residents should expect more visits, more announcements and more promises. The question, as always in Baja, is not whether the project sounds good on paper. It is whether it will actually show up where people live.