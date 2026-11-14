La Paz Malecón Closures Saturday for Night Run

Drivers and diners along La Paz’s waterfront are dealing with rolling street closures today as the city hosts the Night Run & Rock Half Marathon 2026. The race has already triggered one closure on Paseo Álvaro Obregón, with a second phase set to widen the affected stretch later this evening.

The restrictions are being managed by the Municipal Directorate of Road Safety and Transportation, the city department that coordinates traffic control for races, parades and other events that take over La Paz streets. It’s the same office that has overseen past malecón shutdowns, including the recent Sunday closure of the boardwalk for another public event.

What’s Closed and When

Phase one began at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 10:00 p.m. It closes Paseo Álvaro Obregón between Calle Ignacio Allende and Calle Antonio Rosales, a stretch that runs through the heart of the malecón’s restaurant and bar strip. During this phase, only people authorized under the organizers’ rules can enter.

Phase two starts at 5:00 p.m. and extends the closure from Ignacio Allende all the way out to Playa El Coromuel. That section stays shut until the last runner crosses the finish line, so the exact reopening time will depend on how the race plays out.

One bit of relief: two-way traffic is being allowed between Playa El Coromuel and the El Molinito area, giving drivers on that end of the malecón a way through while the main race route stays closed.

Why It Matters for Drivers and Diners

Anyone planning a Saturday evening out along the waterfront should expect detours, not a straight shot down Álvaro Obregón. The closures hit right in the stretch where many of La Paz’s seafood restaurants and sunset bars sit, so arriving early, walking in from a side street, or simply building in extra time are the easiest workarounds.

This isn’t the first time a race or event has reshaped traffic on the boardwalk this year. The malecón has previously hosted a running circuit race that drew similar road changes, and residents who follow local traffic alerts know these closures tend to be tightly managed but short-lived.

What to Expect Through Tonight

Once the last participant finishes the half marathon, the Ignacio Allende–to–Coromuel stretch should reopen to normal traffic. Checking conditions before heading to the malecón tonight is the simplest way to avoid getting stuck waiting at a barricade.