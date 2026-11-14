Los Cabos Approves $6.8M for Roads, Lighting

The Los Cabos city council has found an extra 126 million pesos (about $6.8 million USD) to throw at the municipality’s roads before the year is out, and for once the money is not coming from a federal grant or a loan. According to the official municipal bulletin, the Cabildo approved the modification to the 2026 Public Works Program during its Thirty-First Extraordinary Public Session, using the city’s own funds rather than outside financing.

Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez presented the proposal, and Public Works director Christopher Enríquez González walked council members through where the pesos will actually land. The biggest single chunk, 45 million pesos (roughly $2.4 million), goes to full repaving of streets whose surfaces have gone past the point where pothole patching does any good. Another 15 million pesos (about $805,000) is earmarked for painted curbs, crosswalks, speed bumps and signage, the unglamorous stuff that nonetheless determines whether an intersection is safe at night.

Speaking of night, 14 million pesos (close to $750,000) is set aside to extend street lighting into neighborhoods that currently have none. Twenty-five million pesos (about $1.35 million) is specifically for emergency repairs left behind by recent rains, split 13 million for Cabo San Lucas and 12 million for San José del Cabo, covering regraded dirt roads, fill material and leveling work on routes that turned into washboard. A separate 10 million pesos (around $540,000) is allocated to pothole repair using hydraulic concrete and asphalt, mainly in urban areas.

The Projects Worth Watching

Two line items stand out for a different reason: they are not new problems, they are old promises. Eight million pesos (about $430,000) is going toward finally finishing Severo Garduño and Fabián Chachocota streets, projects the bulletin itself describes as left unfinished by previous administrations.

The remaining allocations are smaller but specific. Five million pesos (about $270,000) covers the first stage of a new municipal multipurpose hall, including an access booth, front-facing work and perimeter fencing, while 4 million pesos (roughly $215,000) funds a retaining wall for the second phase of Los Carrizales, intended to protect the road and surrounding area from stormwater runoff. None of this is flashy, but it is the kind of maintenance spending that tends to get skipped when budgets are tight.

This modification follows a familiar rhythm for Los Cabos, which has rolled out previous street-improvement allocations throughout the year, part of the same 2026 fiscal budget approved by council. The difference this time is the deadline. City officials say the 126 million pesos is meant to be spent before the fiscal year closes, which leaves roughly six weeks of actual working time once holidays and procurement paperwork are factored in. That is a tight window for repaving, new lighting runs and two long-stalled street projects, so the real story here will not be the vote. It will be which streets have crews on them before New Year’s Eve, and which line items are still “in progress” when the 2027 budget conversation starts.