La Paz Malecón to Host First OEM Running Circuit Race

La Paz will host its first Circuito Running OEM race on November 29, bringing up to 500 runners to the city’s waterfront for a sporting event that forms part of a national circuit organized by Organización Editorial Mexicana.

The race will feature both 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer courses along the malecón, with the start and finish lines set up near Manuel Márquez de León Street. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m.

Who Can Participate

Registration is now open for runners aged 14 and older. The event includes youth, open, masters and para-athlete categories, ensuring a range of competitive divisions for different age groups and abilities.

The La Paz edition represents race number 17 in the OEM national circuit, which includes more than 20 races held throughout the year in cities across Mexico.

Anniversary Connection

“This year El Sudcaliforniano is joining a national project by Organización Editorial Mexicana. We are very happy to be part of this circuit and to be able to bring one of its races to La Paz,” said Joselyn Juárez, editorial director of El Sudcaliforniano.

The sporting event will also mark the anniversary of El Sudcaliforniano, which was founded on November 19, 1969. The race takes place ten days after that commemorative date.

The Course

Runners will start near Márquez de León and head toward Heroico Colegio Militar in the area of the former Social Security building, where the turnaround point will be located. The malecón route offers a scenic coastal setting for both competitive runners and recreational participants.

Registration details and the full call for entries are available online. Organizers encourage interested runners to sign up early, as the event has a capacity limit of 500 participants.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by El Sudcaliforniano. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.