Fibra Inn Signs Deal to Acquire Secrets Puerto Los Cabos

Fibra Inn, one of Mexico’s leading hotel real estate investment trusts, has announced a binding acquisition agreement for the Secrets Puerto Los Cabos resort property in San José del Cabo, according to a company statement released August 6.

The transaction, valued at approximately $200 million USD, marks a strategic expansion for the publicly traded trust as it seeks to diversify its portfolio with established properties that generate consistent cash flow.

What the Deal Includes

The acquisition will be financed through a combination of newly issued trust certificates — known as CBFIs in Mexico — priced at 5.40 pesos each, along with the potential assumption of existing bank debt tied to the property. Final terms remain subject to negotiation and approval by the trust’s governance bodies.

Fibra Inn operates as an internally managed hotel trust specializing in properties under international brands. The company says the Secrets Puerto Los Cabos acquisition aligns with its strategy to strengthen market positioning and achieve greater operational scale across Mexico’s tourism sector.

What Happens Next

Before the deal closes, Fibra Inn will convene a formal assembly of certificate holders to approve the transaction and finalize its structure. The company noted that one of the potential sellers is considered a related party, meaning the process must follow strict regulatory guidelines governing such transactions under Mexican securities law.

The purchase is expected to expand Fibra Inn’s presence in Southern Baja California, a region that has seen sustained growth in both leisure and business travel over recent years. San José del Cabo remains one of the most sought-after destinations for resort development in Mexico, with strong year-round occupancy driven by U.S. and Canadian visitors.

Why It Matters for Los Cabos

For local residents and businesses, the acquisition signals continued investor confidence in Los Cabos as a premium tourism market. The Secrets brand, part of the AMR Collection portfolio, caters to adult travelers seeking upscale all-inclusive experiences.

While ownership changes rarely affect day-to-day guest services, the move could position the property for future upgrades or repositioning as Fibra Inn integrates it into its broader hotel network. The trust operates properties across multiple Mexican states and works with established hospitality operators to manage daily operations.

Fibra Inn’s public filings and investor communications are available through the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FINN13. Further details on the transaction timeline and shareholder approval process are expected in the coming weeks.