Los Cabos Animal Center Nears Opening, Not Yet Live

Los Cabos is getting closer to opening its first 24-hour animal welfare center, though officials are clear the facility is not yet taking patients. The Centro de Atención para el Bienestar Animal (CABA) is now 86% complete and will begin operations in San José del Cabo with round-the-clock veterinary care, seven days a week, once construction wraps up, according to municipal officials.

We first reported on the project a few days ago when the center was 80% complete. Since then, construction has advanced further, and the municipality is offering more detail on what the finished facility will actually do once it opens.

For English-speaking residents and expats who have long advocated for better animal care infrastructure, the facility represents a major upgrade to what has traditionally been a fragmented network of private clinics, rescue groups, and volunteer efforts.

What the Center Will Offer

CABA will include exam rooms, staff offices, reception areas, restrooms, and 50 dual-capacity kennels that can house up to 100 animals. Staff will be on duty at all times to handle emergencies once the center is operational.

The center also features housing for veterinary students from the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur (UABCS), allowing them to complete their social service requirements while gaining hands-on experience. Jorge Armando López Espinoza, director of the municipality’s Ecology and Environment office, said the facility will prioritize hiring professionals with both academic qualifications and a demonstrated commitment to animal welfare.

Photo courtesy of City of Los Cabos

How It Fits the Community’s Needs

The upcoming opening follows years of advocacy by local animal welfare organizations and volunteers. Los Cabos has faced ongoing challenges managing its large stray animal population, and access to affordable veterinary services has remained limited for many residents.

López Espinoza said CABA will remain open to nonprofits, rescue groups, and residents interested in supporting animal welfare efforts once it launches. He acknowledged the sustained work of local volunteers and private sector support, and said the center aims to build a coordinated model involving civil society, businesses, and municipal government.

Officials say operations will begin with an extended service day and a mass sterilization campaign once the center opens, though a formal inauguration date has not yet been announced.

What Residents Should Know

Pet owners and animal welfare advocates should watch for details on the center’s opening schedule, hours for public services, and eligibility for sterilization campaigns. The facility is located in San José del Cabo, and officials have indicated that partnerships with local organizations will be central to its mission once it is up and running.

For residents who have supported animal welfare efforts through private groups or volunteered for spay-and-neuter campaigns, CABA will offer a new hub for coordinated action and professional veterinary care at all hours, though not until construction is finished and the center formally opens.