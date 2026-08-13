Los Cabos Approves Historic 20% Police Salary Increase

The Los Cabos city council voted unanimously last week to approve a salary increase of up to 20 percent for municipal police officers, the first generalized raise the force has received since 2018. Eleven million pesos from the federal FORTAMUN fund will finance the move, which officials described as a long-overdue step toward dignifying the department and improving recruitment and retention.

The vote took place during the 24th Ordinary Public Session of the XV Los Cabos City Council and applies to officers and staff within the Dirección General de Seguridad Pública, Policía Preventiva y Tránsito Municipal—the department responsible for day-to-day patrols, traffic enforcement and public safety across the municipality.

According to the measure, the raise will be applied in a staggered fashion, with basic-rank officers and lower-paid operational supervisors receiving the bump first. The goal is to reduce pay disparities within the department’s wage scale and improve working conditions for frontline personnel. The 20-percent figure represents the maximum difference between adjacent ranks in the new tabulador.

First Real Raise Since 2018

Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez told reporters the vote corrects an eight-year gap in meaningful salary adjustments. The last general increase—a 17-percent boost—was approved in July 2018 and came as part of that year’s fiscal budget. Since then, officers have seen no across-the-board adjustment, despite inflation, rising cost of living and persistent concerns about recruitment and turnover.

Agúndez called the decision an act of justice and a reflection of his administration’s commitment to professionalizing and supporting the police force. “We are grateful for their patience,” he said during the session. “Since the beginning of this term, conditions have been improving, not only in equipment and patrols but in how we value our people.”

The timing connects to broader public-safety efforts in the municipality. Earlier this year, the council approved funding for new patrol cars and salary increases, and the state has conducted high-level reviews of personnel, including dismissals tied to anti-corruption efforts. The municipal administration has signaled that investing in its officers is a long-term strategy to improve performance, reduce misconduct and strengthen public trust.

Where the Money Comes From

The 11-million-peso allocation comes from FORTAMUN, a federal transfer designed to strengthen municipal operations and infrastructure. The council earmarked this portion of its 2026 FORTAMUN budget specifically for wage standardization within the police department.

In practical terms, the funds will not create new positions but will lift the pay floor and tighten the salary ladder. Officers at the entry level and those in mid-tier supervisory roles will see the largest relative gains. The increase will appear in paychecks as soon as the municipal human resources office completes the administrative steps required to update the payroll system.

Officials did not specify exactly how many officers stand to benefit, but the security department employs hundreds of personnel responsible for patrolling neighborhoods, responding to emergencies, managing traffic and enforcing municipal codes across Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo and the outlying delegaciones.

What It Means for Residents and Expats

For residents and expats, a better-paid police force could translate to more stable staffing, improved morale and potentially stronger performance on crime prevention and response. Salary is not the only factor in officer retention—training, equipment, leadership and working conditions all matter—but it is the one that tends to drive recruitment when departments compete with private security firms, state police agencies and neighboring municipalities.

The question now is whether the city can sustain these improvements. In Baja, a project is never just a project. It is a promise, a budget, a ribbon-cutting photo and, eventually, a test of whether anyone remembered the maintenance plan. The same holds for salary increases. If inflation outpaces future adjustments, or if next year’s FORTAMUN allocation is redirected to other priorities, the gains could erode quickly.

Still, the unanimous council vote suggests broad political support for the measure, and the mayor’s public comments indicate that police welfare has become a stated priority. Whether the increase leads to measurable improvements in public safety, officer satisfaction or department professionalism will depend on follow-through over the next several budget cycles.

The municipal government has framed the decision as part of a broader effort to professionalize and dignify the force, acknowledging that better pay is a necessary, if not sufficient, condition for building a more effective public-safety apparatus. For now, officers have reason to expect a bigger paycheck. Residents will be watching to see what comes with it.