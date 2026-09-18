Los Cabos to Invest Up to 300 Million Pesos in Mobility Projects

Los Cabos is preparing to allocate between 250 and 300 million pesos from its environmental trust fund to tackle the municipality’s chronic traffic congestion through a series of infrastructure projects aimed at improving mobility across the region.

The funds come from the Fideicomiso de Saneamiento Ambiental (FISAM), which has approximately one billion pesos available this year. A portion of that budget is now being earmarked specifically for seven priority mobility works identified through a technical planning process.

What the Plan Includes

Julio Castillo Gómez, executive president of the Consejo Coordinador de Los Cabos (CCC), explained that the municipality commissioned a technical study through the Instituto Municipal de Planeación (Implan) to identify which projects would have the greatest impact on reducing vehicle congestion. The completed plan includes detailed cost estimates and engineering justifications for each proposed work.

Among the projects under consideration are the Eje Interurbano corridor, improvements to Avenida Estrella and Avenida Choyera, new road interconnections throughout the municipality, and the construction of the Puente de El Zacatal bridge.

“It was established that not a single cent would be invested in mobility until a technically justified project plan was completed,” Castillo Gómez told El Sudcaliforniano.

Why Traffic Has Become Critical

Over the past five years, mobility has emerged as one of the municipality’s most pressing challenges. The rapid growth of Los Cabos as a tourist and residential destination has led to a dramatic increase in vehicle traffic, particularly along the Carretera Transpeninsular that connects Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo.

The technical planning process was designed to ensure that infrastructure investments are based on data and engineering analysis rather than political priorities or guesswork. The municipality has already invested 52.6 million pesos in developing executive-level project plans for the works.

What Happens Next

With the technical study now complete and delivered to Implan, the FISAM technical committee will begin reviewing the proposed projects and determining which ones to fund. The committee recently approved 24 million pesos for water-related projects, demonstrating that the fund continues to balance environmental and infrastructure priorities.

According to local reports, the private sector is actively involved in the decision-making process through representation on the FISAM committee, reflecting the municipality’s approach of coordinating public investment with business community input.

The seven priority projects are expected to focus heavily on the Transpeninsular corridor, where congestion has become a daily challenge for residents, workers and tourists traveling between the two Cabos. The works aim to create new traffic flow options that reduce reliance on the main highway during peak hours.

Residents and business owners will be watching closely to see which projects move forward and when construction is expected to begin. The municipality has not yet announced a timeline for breaking ground on any of the works, though the committee meetings to finalize funding allocations are now underway.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by El Sudcaliforniano. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.