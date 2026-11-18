If you own a place in Baja Sur and spend half the year somewhere else, it helps to know how Mexican law treats long-term occupation of a property. The mechanism is called prescripción adquisitiva — adverse possession, or usucapión in legal Spanish — and it is the mechanism that, under the right conditions, lets someone who has occupied land or a house long enough eventually claim legal title to it, even without ever holding a deed. A new proposal in the BCS Congress would make that clock run longer when the occupation started with violence, and would keep time gained through certain crimes from counting at all.

The bill, introduced by Morena state Deputy Sergio Polanco Salaices, would amend articles 1159 and 1160 of the BCS Civil Code. As it stands, someone who takes real estate through violence can potentially acquire ownership after 10 years of uninterrupted possession; for movable property, the window is just 5 years. The reform would push the real-estate figure for violent cases to 15 years, and it would do something arguably more important: specify that time spent occupying a property through extortion, kidnapping, invasion, aggravated dispossession or fraud does not count toward that clock at all.

What the Reform Actually Changes

Polanco Salaices framed the proposal as a response to a familiar pattern — people losing legitimate claim to property because criminal occupation was allowed to quietly run out the statutory clock. “The purpose of this initiative is to give greater certainty to the ownership of real estate acquired legally, and not allow the commission of crimes to result in someone becoming the owner of real estate through adverse possession,” he said, according to BCS Noticias.

He also pointed to a practical reason for extending the window in civil violence cases specifically to 15 years instead of 10: court proceedings in Mexico can run long, and a rightful owner tied up in litigation should not lose the race against the clock simply because the legal process itself took years. “The legislative reform seeks to provide legal certainty and guarantee property rights,” he added.

None of this is law yet. The bill still has to clear committee review and a floor vote in the BCS Congress before it could take effect, and amendments are common at that stage. For now, it is a proposal, but one worth watching for anyone who owns property they leave empty for part of the year.

Why Vacant Properties Draw Attention

This is not Polanco Salaices’s first property-crime proposal. In September 2025 he introduced a separate initiative to create a specific crime of real estate fraud in the BCS Penal Code, with proposed sentences of three to 11 years, Zeta Tijuana reported. Seasonal owners, who are the most likely to leave a home unattended for stretches at a time, are the group with the most at stake in how these property rules are written.

None of this is a substitute for proper legal advice, and nothing here should be read as guidance on a specific case. But the general principle that keeps coming up in property disputes here is visibility: a property that is visited, maintained, lit up occasionally and known to neighbors is a harder target than one that simply sits dark for six months. Pairing that kind of basic vigilance with the paperwork side of ownership — keeping deeds, surveys and tax payments current, the same way owners already track things like La Paz’s seasonal property tax discounts — is the low-effort version of protecting a claim before any legal reform even enters the picture.

The bill now sits with lawmakers in La Paz, and its path through committee will determine whether the 15-year standard, and the exclusions for crimes like extortion and invasion, become permanent fixtures of BCS property law. Anyone with a vacant or seasonal property in the state has reason to keep an eye on how the debate unfolds in the coming months.