BCS Expects More Than 390,000 Tourists During July

The Ministry of Tourism and Economy of Baja California Sur (SETUE) estimates that more than 390,000 tourists will visit the state during July, with hotels expected to maintain an average occupancy rate of 70%. The influx of visitors is projected to generate an economic impact of approximately 2.06 billion pesos ($118.2 million USD), according to figures released at the start of the annual summer vacation season.

SETUE Director Maribel Collins Sánchez said the projected numbers demonstrate that Southern Baja California remains one of Mexico’s most attractive tourist destinations. She noted that visitors are drawn to the state’s beaches, cuisine, outdoor activities, and the wide variety of destinations available for exploration.

Collins Sánchez added that air connections with the United States and Canada continue to support tourist arrivals, while the state’s diverse destinations provide experiences for a wide range of travelers.

Diverse Experiences for All Travelers

The SETUE director emphasized that this variety allows Baja California Sur to welcome visitors seeking different types of experiences, from those looking to relax by the sea to those interested in outdoor adventures, local restaurants, and regional cuisine.

She also highlighted that tourism remains one of the main drivers of the state’s economy, generating employment opportunities and supporting hotels, restaurants, businesses, and service providers throughout the region.

For the summer holiday period, Collins Sánchez invited visitors to explore the state’s five municipalities and discover not only its beaches but also its communities, history, and traditions. Among the destinations she recommended are Baja California Sur’s three Magical Towns: Todos Santos, Loreto, and Santa Rosalía.

If the projections are met, July will rank among the months with the highest number of tourist arrivals in Baja California Sur this year, fueled by the peak summer vacation season.

This article was prepared using information published by El Sudcaliforniano (OEM).

https://oem.com.mx/elsudcaliforniano