What You Need to Know About Seasonal Rentals in Los Cabos

The snowbirds are landing again. As October approaches and temperatures back north begin their seasonal slide, Los Cabos enters its busiest rental season—a stretch running roughly from November through April when part-time residents flood into Cabo San Lucas, San José del Cabo, the Corridor and the quieter neighborhoods tucked between them.

For many returning winter residents, securing a seasonal rental is now as much a part of the annual routine as booking flights and preparing pets for travel. But the market is not what it was five years ago. Rates have climbed, lease terms have tightened, and landlords—many burned by pandemic-era vacancies or non-paying tenants—are increasingly selective about who they rent to and for how long.

So what does a realistic seasonal rental look like in Los Cabos in 2026? Here is what you need to know before you start shopping.

Rates: Expect to Pay More

The short version: seasonal rental prices in Los Cabos have risen steadily, and this fall is no exception. A two-bedroom condo in a managed complex with pool access, which might have rented for $1,500 USD per month a few years ago, now commonly runs between $2,200 and $3,000 depending on location and amenities. Beachfront properties, homes with multiple bedrooms, and anything in gated communities near the marina or Palmilla command even higher premiums.

Part of the increase reflects the broader growth in the vacation rental market, which has absorbed inventory that once served long-term tenants. Another factor is the peso-dollar exchange rate, which fluctuates but has generally trended weaker for dollar holders over the past two years. Landlords who pay maintenance fees, HOA dues, property taxes and utilities in pesos are simply adjusting rents to cover costs.

Expect higher rates in Cabo San Lucas proper and along the Corridor. San José del Cabo, historically a bit more affordable, still offers better value—especially if you are willing to rent a few blocks inland rather than insisting on ocean views. The East Cape remains the bargain zone, though infrastructure limitations and distance from services mean it is not for everyone.

Lease Terms and What Landlords Will Ask For

Gone are the days when a handshake and a check sealed the deal. Most landlords now require a formal lease contract, usually in Spanish with an English translation attached, specifying the rental period, monthly rate, deposit terms, utilities responsibilities, guest policies and penalties for early termination.

Standard deposits range from one to two months’ rent, plus the first month upfront. Some landlords also ask for a cleaning deposit or a refundable damage deposit. Read the fine print on what expenses are included—many leases now explicitly pass water, electricity, gas and internet costs to the tenant. In a region where water is expensive and air conditioning runs constantly in October, those costs add up.

You will also be asked for documentation. A valid passport, proof of income or a bank statement, and sometimes a reference letter from a previous landlord are now routine. Landlords want assurance you can pay and that you will not turn their property into an unlicensed Airbnb. Subleasing is almost always prohibited.

Lease length matters. The market favors tenants willing to commit to four, five or six months. Shorter stays—one or two months—are harder to negotiate and usually come with higher per-month rates. If you are planning a three-month winter escape, expect to pay a premium or face limited inventory.

Neighborhoods and What They Offer

Cabo San Lucas remains the most expensive and most social option. The downtown core, the marina district, and Pedregal offer walkability, nightlife, restaurants and marina access—but noise, traffic and crowds come with the territory. Seasonal renters here tend to prioritize proximity to the action over peace and quiet.

San José del Cabo appeals to a different crowd. The art district, the estuary, and the quieter streets near the plaza attract renters who want a slower pace, better dining and a more authentically Mexican atmosphere. Rental inventory is strong here, and prices are slightly more reasonable than Cabo San Lucas. The trade-off: fewer beaches within walking distance and a longer drive to the marina.

The Corridor—the stretch of highway connecting the two towns—offers resort-style living, ocean views and access to some of the best beaches in the region. But rental options here skew toward higher-end condos and villas. Expect gated communities, HOA fees baked into the rent, and amenities like pools, gyms and concierge services. It is not cheap, but for snowbirds who want resort comforts without staying in a hotel, it is ideal.

The East Cape and Todos Santos remain niche markets. The East Cape is for those who do not mind dirt roads, limited dining options and a 40-minute drive to a grocery store. Todos Santos offers art, surf culture and a bohemian vibe, but seasonal rentals are limited and the town is an hour from the airport. Both areas appeal to a specific type of renter—usually repeat visitors who already know what they are getting into.

What to Watch For

Not every landlord is a professional property manager. Many seasonal rentals in Los Cabos are owned by individuals who live elsewhere and rent out their second home a few months a year. That can mean slower response times when something breaks, vague lease terms, or surprises when the owner decides to visit for a weekend.

Ask upfront who handles maintenance. If the air conditioning fails or a pipe bursts, who do you call? Is there a local property manager, or are you emailing the owner in Canada and waiting for a reply? Clarify this before you sign.

Utilities can be a landmine. Some leases include water and power; others do not. In a place where air conditioning is not optional and water is trucked in during dry months, those costs can easily add $200 to $400 USD per month to your budget. Make sure you understand what is covered and what is not.

Furniture and appliances vary wildly. Some rentals come fully equipped with linens, dishes, cookware and even beach chairs. Others offer little more than a bed and a couch. If the listing says “furnished,” ask for a detailed inventory or photos. Showing up to find no coffee maker, no cutting knives and a couch that smells like ten years of renters is not how you want to start your winter.

Finally, scams exist. They are not rampant, but they happen. The classic version: someone lists a gorgeous property at a suspiciously low rate, asks for a deposit via wire transfer, then disappears. The best protection is to work with established property management companies, verified listings on reputable platforms, or personal referrals from other expats. If the deal seems too good, it probably is.

Where to Start Your Search

The rental market in Los Cabos is fragmented. There is no single MLS or centralized platform where every available property appears. Instead, renters typically cobble together leads from several sources.

Facebook groups dedicated to Los Cabos rentals and expat housing are active and frequently updated. Landlords and property managers post listings, and other renters share experiences and recommendations. These groups can be goldmines, but they also require some filtering—not every post is legitimate, and some listings disappear within hours.

Local property management companies handle a significant share of seasonal rentals. Many have websites with searchable inventories, and some offer concierge services, maintenance support and lease negotiation. Expect to pay slightly higher rents when going through a manager, but the trade-off is professionalism and accountability.

Word of mouth remains one of the most reliable paths to a good rental. If you have friends or acquaintances who winter in Los Cabos, ask where they stayed and whether they would recommend their landlord. Many of the best properties never make it to a public listing—they are rented year after year to the same tenants or passed along through referrals.

The Bigger Picture

Seasonal rentals in Los Cabos are not getting cheaper, and the market is not getting simpler. The region’s popularity continues to grow, new flight routes keep opening, and more foreign buyers are entering the real estate market—many of whom prefer short-term vacation rentals over long-term leases.

For snowbirds and part-time residents, that means competition for good properties starts earlier each year. If you are serious about spending winter in Los Cabos, start your search in August or September, not October. By November, the best inventory is often already locked up.

But the effort is worth it. Los Cabos in winter remains one of the more livable corners of Baja—warm, social, well-connected and easier on the aging joints than a Canadian February. The rental market may not be what it was, but for those willing to do the homework, the deals are still out there.