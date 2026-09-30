Buy First or Sell First? Solving the Move-Up Homeowner’s Biggest Puzzle

You’re ready for a different home, but there’s one major complication: much of your buying power may be tied up in the home you already own.

Should you sell first and risk having nowhere to go? Or buy first and risk carrying two homes? There’s no universal answer, but understanding the trade-offs can help you choose the safer strategy.

Option 1: Sell Your Current Home First.

Selling first gives you the clearest financial picture. Once the sale closes, you’ll know exactly how much equity you have available for your next down payment and related expenses.

It may also make your purchase offer stronger because it won’t depend on selling another property.

The downside is timing. You could sell before finding the right home, which may mean arranging temporary housing, moving twice, or storing some of your belongings.

One possible solution is negotiating a rent-back arrangement, sometimes called a seller occupancy agreement. This allows you to remain in the home for an agreed period after closing. I covered rent-back agreements in my July newsletter, so you can look back for that issue or message me and I’ll send it again. Availability and terms depend on the buyer, lender, insurer, and local rules, so the agreement needs to be arranged carefully.

Option 2: Buy Your Next Home First.

Buying first gives you more control over your move. You can wait for the right property, move at a more comfortable pace, and prepare your old home for sale after it’s vacant.

However, you need to be confident you can handle both homes if your current property takes longer than expected to sell. That may include two mortgage payments, utilities, insurance, taxes, and maintenance.

Before choosing this route, ask your lender to show you the numbers under a less-than-perfect scenario, not just the best-case one.

Financing May Help Bridge the Gap

Depending on your finances and location, options may include a bridge loan, a home equity line of credit, or financing that considers the expected sale of your current home.

These tools can provide temporary flexibility, but they may come with added interest, fees, qualification requirements, and repayment risk. Review the full cost with a qualified lender before relying on one.

A Home-Sale Contingency Can Reduce Risk.

Some buyers make an offer that depends on selling their current home first. This can protect you from owning two properties, but it may be less attractive to a seller, especially when competing with buyers who have fewer conditions.

I can help determine whether this strategy is realistic in your local market and how to structure the offer as strongly as possible.

Start With Your Risk Tolerance.

Selling first may suit you if financial certainty matters most. Buying first may make sense if you have strong reserves, flexible financing, and limited inventory in your target area.

The right plan depends on your equity, monthly budget, local market conditions, and how much uncertainty you’re comfortable carrying.

Thinking about selling and buying at the same time? Let’s map out the order, timing, and backup plan before you make your first move.

Martin Posch, Real Estate Advisor, The Agency Baja. 624-147-5857 or 624-146-9200. ma********@**.com. www.TheAgencyLosCabos.com ,