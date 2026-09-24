Volunteers Needed for BCS Beach Cleanup Next Weekend

Volunteers across Baja California Sur will fan out to beaches, manglares and underwater sites on October 3 and 4 as part of the XII International Cleanup of Seabeds, Beaches and Mangroves — an effort that brings together 21 groups from around Mexico.

The initiative, coordinated in Mexico by Mar Libre, began in Spain and has since expanded to include participants in Colombia and Brazil. Each site organizes its own cleanup during the same weekend, with activities ranging from underwater debris removal to shoreline and riverbank collection.

Where BCS Volunteers Are Needed

In Baja California Sur, participating groups include Linaje del Mar in Bahía Tortugas, No Más Basura in La Ventana, and Mar Libre, AquaGhostBusters and ExploreBaja in La Paz. Buzos Monitores and Sirenas de Natividad will organize efforts on Isla Natividad.

Pablo Ahuja, founder and director of Mar Libre, said the organization will conduct underwater cleanups at Punta Prieta and El Mogote, plus a land-based collection along the arroyo El Cajoncito.

“Some in rivers and streams, wherever possible,” Ahuja said, explaining that communities without ocean access can still participate by organizing cleanups at local waterways.

Why Marine Debris Matters Here

Baja California Sur’s coastline attracts fishing, boating and tourism year-round, and debris accumulates quickly — especially tangled fishing line that wraps around coral formations.

Ahuja explained that removing fishing line from coral requires patience and surgical scissors. Pulling the material can kill the coral, so volunteers cut small segments instead of yanking the entire length free.

“You cut piece by piece to extract it without pulling and causing more damage than has already been done,” he said.

The amount of debris recovered depends on how long material has been present and how deeply it’s tangled. Ahuja noted that returning to the same sites regularly allows groups to remove accumulations between cleanups. At Isla Cerralvo, Mar Libre recovered 100 kilograms of fishing line in 2015, 10 kilograms in 2016 and one kilogram in 2017 — evidence that ongoing attention reduces the problem over time.

How to Join This Weekend

Residents and visitors interested in participating can contact any of the local groups organizing cleanups. Ahuja encourages anyone in other municipalities to organize a cleanup at a nearby beach and register it as part of the international initiative.

Volunteers should bring gloves, reusable bags or buckets, water and sun protection. Groups typically supply additional collection materials.

Mar Libre is also seeking volunteers to support its environmental education program in local schools. Those interested can observe how classes are conducted and help with activities.

“That is our greatest hope for things to improve in the future and in the present — environmental education,” Ahuja said.

Who Else Is Participating

The updated list of participating groups includes organizations from Sonora, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Yucatán, Campeche and Quintana Roo. In Mazatlán, Sirenas de Mazatlán, MazConCiencia and Gran Acuario Mazatlán will organize cleanups. Buceo y Ciencia will work at Playa Martí in Veracruz.

In Quintana Roo, Sirenas del Caribe, CECIMS and Conservación de Arrecifes Resilientes del Espíritu Santo will conduct cleanups in Tulum, Punta Allen, Cozumel and Campamento Pesquero María Elena.

For residents who want to help but can’t make it this weekend, several local groups organize regular cleanups throughout the year.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by El Sudcaliforniano. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.