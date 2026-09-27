Cabo San Lucas Opens Sign-Ups for Fiesta Queen

Cabo San Lucas is preparing to crown its next Fiestas Tradicionales queen, and the city has opened registration for young women who want a shot at the title — plus a cash prize of up to 10,000 pesos, or roughly $550 USD.

The pageant is organized each year by the municipal government of Los Cabos as part of the Fiestas Tradicionales, the annual celebration marking Cabo San Lucas’s founding. According to the XV Ayuntamiento de Los Cabos, the contest is meant to preserve local traditions and strengthen community identity among Cabo San Lucas residents, known locally as cabeños.

Who Can Enter and How to Sign Up

The pageant is open to women between 18 and 25 years old who have lived in the Cabo San Lucas delegación for at least five years and can prove it. Candidates cannot have competed in a previous edition or currently hold a title from a similar contest.

Registration opened Thursday, September 24, and closes Wednesday, September 30 at 3:00 p.m., or sooner if all eight available spots fill up first. Interested candidates need to visit the Coordinación Delegacional de Organización y Participación Ciudadana — the municipal office handling citizen participation programs — on Camino a la Candelaria near Isla Mujeres in the Caribe INVI neighborhood, between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Applicants should bring copies of their INE voter ID, birth certificate, CURP (Mexico’s unique population registry number) and current proof of enrollment in school. For questions, the municipality has listed a contact number: (624) 178-0685.

What the Contest Involves

The pageant itself takes place Sunday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Plaza Pública León Cota Collins, a public square that regularly hosts civic events in downtown Cabo San Lucas. Judges will score contestants on a dance opening, modeling, a talent showcase, stage presence, a runway walk and a question-and-answer round.

Prizes and Coronation Date

The winner receives a crown, sash and 10,000 pesos (about $550 USD). The runner-up is named Princess and takes home 5,000 pesos (roughly $275 USD), while third place earns the title of Dama de Honor along with 3,000 pesos (about $165 USD).

The official coronation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, October 16, as part of the broader Fiestas Tradicionales program.

Why It Matters for Visitors and Residents

For longtime residents and seasonal visitors alike, the Reina de las Fiestas Tradicionales pageant is one of several events that give a glimpse into local culture beyond the marina and resort strip. Anyone downtown for the fiestas can expect crowds, music and the kind of civic pride that doesn’t always make it into the tourist brochures — a good excuse to wander through downtown Cabo San Lucas that week and see the celebration firsthand.