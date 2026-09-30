Cabo Landfill Fire Contained North of Cabo San Lucas

A fire that broke out at the La Candelaria sanitary landfill north of Cabo San Lucas has been contained, according to an update from the municipality of Los Cabos. The blaze, which covered an estimated 2,500 square meters of the site, drew a multi-agency response from the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department, working alongside Protección Civil (the local civil protection agency) and the municipal public services department.

As of 9 a.m., operational commander Hugo Ulises Sandoval reported the fire as contained, with no risk of it spreading to surrounding areas, according to a statement from the Los Cabos municipal government. Crews are now focused on cooling the affected material to fully extinguish any remaining hot spots, a process that can take longer at a landfill than at a typical structure fire because buried waste can smolder underground.

Who’s Responding

One fire engine, two support vehicles and an ambulance remain on site, with 10 personnel assigned to the operation, per the same municipal update. City officials say the operation is being coordinated directly under instructions from the municipal president’s office, reflecting the priority placed on landfill fires after previous incidents in the region, including a similar blaze at the La Paz landfill and an earlier fire at this same Cabo San Lucas dump site.

What Residents Nearby Should Know

Landfill fires tend to produce more smoke than flame, and that smoke can linger over nearby neighborhoods for hours or even days depending on wind conditions. The municipal government is asking anyone living or working near La Candelaria to avoid approaching the site directly and to follow any guidance issued by Protección Civil if smoke is visible or noticeable in the air.

For residents with respiratory conditions, young children or pets, it’s worth keeping windows closed and limiting outdoor time if smoke odor reaches your area, standard precautions recommended during any regional smoke event. There is no indication so far that the fire has affected roads, water service or nearby tourism areas.

What Caused It

The municipal update did not specify a cause for the fire. Landfill blazes in Baja California Sur are frequently linked to methane buildup from decomposing waste, illegal burning of trash, or spontaneous combustion in dry, hot conditions, though officials have not confirmed which factor, if any, applies in this case.

What’s Next

The Los Cabos government says it will continue monitoring the site until cooling operations are complete and the fire is fully extinguished. No additional evacuations or closures have been reported. Readers can check for updates directly through the Los Cabos municipal government’s official channels as crews finish work at the landfill.