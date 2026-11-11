Cabo’s Tuna Jackpot Celebrates 27 Years of Sportfishing

Cabo San Lucas hosted the awards ceremony for the 27th annual Los Cabos Tuna Jackpot this past weekend, closing out another edition of a tournament that has quietly become part of the city’s sportfishing identity. Anglers from Mexico and several other countries competed, continuing a tradition that stretches back nearly three decades, according to Cabo Mil.

During the award presentation, organizers and local officials highlighted the tournament’s long run as a point of pride for the destination. Gastón Montaño, director of social communication for the municipal government of Los Cabos, noted during the event that 27 years of competition have helped put Los Cabos on the map internationally as a sportfishing destination, while also supporting local tourism and the regional economy.

Why the Tuna Jackpot Still Matters

Los Cabos built much of its tourism reputation on big-game fishing, and tuna tournaments remain some of the calendar’s most consistent draws. Unlike marlin releases, yellowfin tuna caught in local tournaments are typically weighed, filleted and often donated or sold, giving these events a practical, food-focused angle that differs from catch-and-release billfish competitions.

The Tuna Jackpot’s longevity also says something about the fleet and marina infrastructure that supports it. Cabo San Lucas has hosted enough large-scale fishing tournaments over the decades — from multi-million-dollar marlin purses to smaller charity events — that organizers rarely have to build logistics from scratch. Past editions of the Tuna Jackpot have produced dramatic payouts, including one year when anglers split more than a million dollars in prize money, and another when a single winning catch settled the tournament.

Part of a Busy Fall Fishing Season

The Tuna Jackpot’s November date places it in the middle of a crowded fall tournament schedule in Baja Sur. Wahoo, dorado and tuna tournaments routinely book the marina through the fall and into winter, drawing both serious competitive anglers and vacationers who sign up for a day on the water. For visitors planning a trip around tournament season, boat availability can tighten up in the days surrounding a major event, so booking a charter in advance is worth considering.

This year’s tournament ran November 5 to 7. According to the municipal government, the overall win went to Salomón’s Toy, a local crew led by Capt. Carlos Anaya, with a 220-pound yellowfin worth a final payout of $220,050. Team TNT weighed a 206.9-pound tuna for $266,550, and North Star’s 205.2-pounder took the tournament’s biggest check, $494,500 — a reminder that in jackpot-style tournaments, the optional side bets can matter more than the biggest fish. The ceremony also paid tribute to the late Tracy Ehrenberg and Capt. Kit McNear, two names closely tied to Cabo’s sportfishing community.

What It Means for Los Cabos Tourism

Beyond the trophies, events like the Tuna Jackpot function as low-key tourism marketing. Visiting anglers post results, photos and video from the docks, extending Los Cabos’ reach to fishing communities abroad without the city spending a peso on advertising. Local officials have pointed to that kind of organic exposure as one reason the municipal government continues to support sportfishing tournaments as part of its broader tourism strategy.