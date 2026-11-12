Cabo San Lucas Centro Projects Stall With No State Explanation

Two long-discussed plans to fix up downtown Cabo San Lucas have stalled inside the Baja California Sur state government, and the business community says it has not been told why. Carlos Tinoco, president of the Asociación de Empresarios de Los Cabos (Los Cabos Business Owners Association), told Meganoticias that both Camina Cabo, a pedestrian and urban mobility overhaul for the first blocks of the city, and a separate downtown remodeling project remain paused with no explanation from the state.

Camina Cabo was meant to improve conditions for pedestrians and the overall streetscape in the first blocks of the historic center, the kind of fix that has been floated for years as part of broader talk about a downtown renovation planned for Cabo San Lucas and San José. For now, it is stalled at the state level.

The second project, a broader remodeling of downtown Cabo San Lucas, was also paused by the state government, Tinoco said. He added that the business sector had been told Fiturca, the Los Cabos tourism trust, had allocated funds to it. Tinoco suggested the remodeling may have stalled because it was never presented to merchants and residents for their input before work was set to begin.

A Downtown Already Under Strain

Tinoco said the decline of the historic center has several causes, including a weak high season last year, business closures, some businesses relocating to El Tezal, and the city’s overall growth. He said the situation needs urgent attention.

That shift has been visible on the ground for a while, with periodic closures and inspections already drawing attention, including a recent downtown inspection that led to a temporary closure of a local business. A stalled redevelopment plan does not create that pressure on its own, but it does mean two of the tools meant to address it are currently off the table.

What Happens Next

Tinoco said he plans to meet with the Dirección de Desarrollo Urbano (Urban Development office) to find out the current status of the projects and to propose a date for reviving the review process. He wants business owners and technical specialists involved in that conversation, particularly on mobility questions like widened sidewalks and how they would affect vehicle and pedestrian traffic through the area.

He also argued that any eventual recovery plan needs to go beyond paving and signage. Tinoco pointed to Amelia Wilkes plaza, the local museum and the church as sites that carry historical weight for Cabo San Lucas and should be treated as anchors of the area’s identity, not just backdrops for infrastructure work. The debate echoes earlier business-sector pushes, including the push for the return of the Cabo San Lucas ciclovía, for keeping downtown functional for both visitors and the families who have used it for generations.

As of now, the state government has not issued a public explanation for the pause, and no new timeline has been announced. Meganoticias’ report did not include a response from the state government.