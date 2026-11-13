Los Cabos Runs Recycling Drop-Off Days Four Times a Month

Residents looking to get rid of paper, glass and plastic now have more chances to do it responsibly. Los Cabos’ Dirección General de Ecología y Medio Ambiente (General Directorate of Ecology and Environment) runs a recycling collection program with four sessions a month across the municipality — two in Cabo San Lucas and two in San José del Cabo, held on different dates.

The program is coordinated through the municipality’s environmental education office and runs under the broader strategy pushed by Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez’s administration, according to the Los Cabos municipal government. The goal is simple: get more residents separating waste at home instead of sending everything to the landfill.

Where and When to Drop Off Recyclables

Roxana Larumbe Pineda, the official overseeing the environmental education office, said collection points are generally set up around the middle and end of each month in both cities, though exact dates shift from month to month, according to Colectivo Pericú. Recent rains forced the rescheduling of some sessions this fall, so readers planning to drop off materials should confirm dates before heading out.

The municipality posts updated locations and schedules on its official Ecology and Environment Department channels. Checking ahead avoids wasted trips, especially since sites rotate between neighborhoods in Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo rather than staying in one fixed spot.

What You Can Recycle

Staff at the events help residents sort standard recyclables — paper, glass and plastic — and also accept items that need special handling, including organic waste and expired medications. Partner companies then take the collected materials for proper processing, reducing what ends up in the municipal landfill.

The twice-monthly schedule adds to other recycling options already available in the region. Cabo San Lucas also has a permanent collection center for residents who can’t make it to a scheduled drop-off day, and Todos Santos runs its own periodic events, including a recycling drop-off day held last month.

Why It Matters

Los Cabos generates a steady stream of waste from both residents and the tourism industry, and landfill capacity is a recurring concern across Baja California Sur. Programs like this one aim to chip away at that volume by giving households a regular, organized way to separate recyclables rather than relying solely on curbside trash pickup.

For now, the municipality is sticking with the mid-month and end-of-month pattern, weather permitting. Residents who want to participate should watch the Ecology and Environment Department’s official pages for the next confirmed dates and locations in their part of town.