Associa Honors Hispanic Leaders During Heritage Month

Associa, one of the largest community management companies in North America, is marking Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting the leadership and contributions of Hispanic professionals across its global workforce.

The Dallas-based company employs more than 2,000 Hispanic and Latino professionals who help manage communities in the United States, Mexico and beyond. Several work in Baja California Sur, where Associa Mexico operates from offices in the Los Cabos corridor.

Among those being recognized is Aranza Flores, Vice President of Associa Mexico and a native of La Paz. Flores started with the company in 2021 as Accounting Manager and has risen through the ranks to her current leadership role.

From La Paz to Leadership

Flores, a certified public accountant who specializes in taxation and financial strategy, said her career path reflects the opportunities available to professionals who stay connected to their roots while pursuing growth.

“As a Latina leader, working for Associa has meant having the opportunity to grow professionally while staying true to who I am and where I come from,” Flores said in a company statement. “I am proud of my Hispanic heritage and grateful to be part of a company that values talent, dedication, and diverse perspectives.”

Flores noted that her journey from Accounting Manager to Vice President demonstrates what can happen when hard work meets opportunity in an organization that values diverse backgrounds.

Bicultural Perspective in Business

Melissa Eisenman, Director of Community Growth and Development for Associa Mexico, has been with the company since 2018. Born in the United States and raised with a strong connection to her Mexican heritage, Eisenman said her bicultural background shapes how she approaches client relationships and business development.

“That bicultural perspective has shaped the way I lead,” Eisenman said. “It has given me a deeper appreciation for the different experiences, values and perspectives that influence how people communicate, build relationships and conduct business.”

Eisenman works to build relationships with community associations across Baja California Sur and develop growth opportunities for the company in the region.

Leadership Rooted in Heritage

Jose Maldonado, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, serves as President of Associa Capital after nearly two decades with the company. His career has spanned international operations, finance, mergers and acquisitions.

“My heritage and entrepreneurial spirit have always been important parts of who I am and how I lead,” Maldonado said, according to the announcement. “They have taught me the value of hard work, perseverance, family and, most importantly, relationships.”

The recognition comes as Hispanic professionals continue to play growing roles in business leadership across Mexico and the United States.

First-Generation Voices

Other Hispanic leaders highlighted by Associa include Elvia Espino, Director of Public Relations and Reputation, a dual citizen of Mexico and the United States who joined the company earlier this year, and Ramon Heriberto Rodriguez, an Account Manager in Dallas whose family roots trace to Chihuahua.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 through October 15 and recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

Associa operates more than 340 branch offices across five countries and serves approximately 7.5 million residents worldwide through its community management services.