Two San José Restaurants Burn Minutes Apart—Arson Probed

Two restaurants in San José del Cabo caught fire within minutes of each other on the night of July 16, prompting state prosecutors to open investigations into possible arson.

Frida Cabo, located at kilometer 33 on the Transpeninsular Highway in Colonia Rosarito, was reported burning at approximately 9:30 p.m. Eleven minutes later, at 9:41 p.m., a second fire was reported at La Cantina Choyera, also on the Transpeninsular Highway near Calle Ejido in the San José Viejo area.

The suspicious timing forced the San José del Cabo Fire Department to split resources and respond to two active fires simultaneously. Flames were visible from multiple parts of the city.

What Authorities Said

The Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado (PGJE) confirmed it has opened two separate investigation files through its Specialized Unit for Property Crimes, according to Metropoli MX.

Criminal investigators and forensic specialists processed both scenes to collect evidence and conduct technical analysis on fires and explosives. The goal is to determine what caused the blazes and whether the incidents are connected.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. Damage was limited to property, officials said.

Alberto Rentería Santana, general secretary of the XV Ayuntamiento de Los Cabos, visited both sites to monitor operations. The municipal fire department will issue technical reports on the fires, which will be forwarded to authorities for legal proceedings if arson is confirmed, El Informador de BCS reported.

Why It Matters

The near-simultaneous fires have placed the case under official suspicion. While the PGJE has not confirmed a link between the incidents or disclosed investigative leads, the timing alone raises questions about whether the fires were accidental or intentional.

Both restaurants are well-known establishments in San José del Cabo, an area that has experienced major changes in its restaurant scene this year. If arson is confirmed, the incidents could be connected to extortion, business disputes or other criminal activity.

Municipal police, Protección Civil and firefighters implemented safety perimeters around both locations to protect bystanders and allow emergency vehicles clear access. Residents and tourists were asked to avoid the areas during the response, which continued into the early morning hours of July 17.

What Comes Next

Forensic experts are conducting field and laboratory analysis to determine the origin of both fires. The PGJE said it will continue investigations until the causes are established and any criminal responsibility is determined.

The fire department will complete technical assessments before releasing findings to prosecutors. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the incidents are related, but no arrests or charges have been announced.

Residents of areas with recent suspicious activity have been urged to report unusual behavior to local authorities immediately.