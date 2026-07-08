Hermandad en Armonía Proposes New Foothills Project Near Sierra La Laguna

On July 1, 2026, the Hermandad en Armonía Foundation submitted an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), seeking authorization to develop a project known as UMA CEICA (Environmental Management Unit Center for Education, Research and Environmental Conservation).

The proposed Environmental Management Unit would be located on the property known as San Miguelito, near the Sierra La Laguna Biosphere Reserve. The area has been identified as ecologically significant by the Association for the Rescue of the Peoples, Their Traditions and Economy.

According to the Environmental Impact Statement, the project would occupy approximately 900,000 square meters, with 10,968 square meters designated for development within an area that had previously been cleared.

Unauthorized Clearing on Forest Land

The Environmental Impact Statement acknowledges that the clearing occurred before the necessary environmental permits had been obtained.

“The clearing was carried out on forest land, where office-type trailers and materials to be used during the preparation and construction stages of the project were installed. The area subject to the land-use change had low deciduous forest vegetation. This activity was carried out without obtaining the corresponding authorizations,” the document states.

According to the proposal, the Environmental Management Unit is intended to support the reproduction and health of native wildlife subspecies while contributing to conservation efforts through breeding programs, applied research, and environmental education.

Earlier Proposal Rejected by Semarnat

The latest proposal follows an earlier setback. In March 2026, Semarnat’s Baja California Sur office rejected an earlier Environmental Impact Statement submitted by the Hermandad en Armonía Foundation.

That proposal sought authorization for a land-use change, site preparation, construction, and operation of a real estate development in a coastal ecosystem. The project included a wildlife conservation and breeding center known as Santuario del Tío Checo. Opponents contend that the current proposal is substantially the same as the previously rejected Tío Checo project, but under a different name.

The organization has been linked by critics to Mexico’s Green Ecologist Party (PVEM) through the participation of Jorge González, commonly known as “El Niño Verde.”

From Tío Checo to UMA CEICA

According to the earlier proposal, the Tío Checo project would have occupied approximately 90 hectares on the San Miguelito property. Critics alleged it was intended to breed species including bighorn sheep, pronghorn, and white-tailed deer before introducing them onto land within the core zone of the Sierra La Laguna Protected Natural Area.

The current proposal appears to be a revised version of the earlier project. Instead of the previously proposed wildlife sanctuary, the foundation is now seeking authorization to establish an Environmental Management Unit focused on the mule deer.

Project documents indicate that the development would include four single-story buildings to house the administrative and operational facilities of the UMA, along with fenced outdoor areas requiring a change in forest land use.

Construction Timeline and Financial Projections

According to the project’s financial analysis, construction is estimated to cost approximately 100 million pesos (about US$5.7 million).

The foundation estimates construction could be completed within six months but has requested more time from regulatory authorities due to permitting procedures and other administrative delays.

“A 10-year permit is requested to carry out site preparation and construction. A useful life of at least 30 years is estimated for the project with adequate maintenance,” the foundation states in its Environmental Impact Statement.

Environmental Groups Raise Ecocide Concerns

Meanwhile, the Collective of Associations and Citizens for the Defense of the Territory has publicly denounced what it describes as an alleged ecocide on the San Miguelito property. Ecocide generally refers to severe, widespread, or long-term destruction of ecosystems. A 2021 legal consensus defines it as unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that they are likely to cause severe, widespread, or long-term environmental damage.

This article was prepared using information published by El Sudcaliforniano (OEM) and information contained in the Environmental Impact Statement submitted to Semarnat.