Miraflores Celebrates Tradition With Pitaya Festival

For two days in July, the community of Miraflores will celebrate the 34th Pitaya Festival, one of the oldest cultural festivals in Los Cabos. The July 18-19 event will feature cultural activities, regional cuisine and artistic performances, inviting residents and visitors alike to experience a longstanding family tradition.

The festival honors the community’s heritage and preserves customs that have endured for more than three decades since the first celebration in 1992. On Saturday, July 19, the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in front of the Casa de Cultura, marking the start of the festival’s main events.

Celebrating Baja California’s Native Fruit

Each year, the Pitaya Festival draws visitors from communities across the region to celebrate one of Baja California Sur’s most iconic native fruits. Over the years, the event has grown into a showcase of the cultural heritage, traditions and hospitality of the small communities that make up the Los Cabos region.

The pitahaya grows wild in the arid mountains of the Baja California peninsula alongside native cactus species such as cardón, garambullo, nopal, biznaga and cholla. Found in both mountain and coastal areas, the fruit is one of the state’s most recognizable seasonal crops. It is enjoyed fresh or made into traditional sweets, jellies, jams, syrups and ice cream using artisanal methods passed down through generations. The sweet variety ripens from June through August, while the sour variety matures later in the season.

This article was prepared using information published by El Sudcaliforniano (OEM).

https://oem.com.mx/elsudcaliforniano