Beyond the Jackpot Baja’s Fishing Economy

I was first introduced to the term “big-game fishing” during primary school in Mauritius, where our curriculum highlighted it as one of the diverse ways our economy thrived.

Yet, it took moving to Baja California Sur for me to connect to the world of fishing tournaments. Last June, I was invited to attend my first-ever tournament, the 10th Annual Pelagic Triple Crown of Fishing at The Place at Cabo, followed by the 45th Anniversary of the Bisbee Black & Blue in October. A fascinating new world that I am still learning and understanding unlocked itself, and terms such as anglers and circle hooks became part of my vocabulary.

Big tournaments are often associated with big cash jackpots that attract participants from across the globe. Yet, in reality, they play a deeper role, supporting the local economy and sharing an evolving relationship with the local communities. Recognizing this economic potential, the Mexican government began investing in tourist infrastructure, such as dredging the Cabo San Lucas Marina. In the early 1980s, Bob Bisbee founded the historic Bisbee’s Black & Blue Marlin Tournament, which anchored Los Cabos as an epicenter for big-game fishing. It was not until 1990 that the Cabo marina was finished, along with the old Plaza Not Glorias hotel (currently the Tesoro).

The Bisbee Black & Blue, which holds the title of the richest fishing tournament in the world, anchors what is fondly referred to as “Cabo Christmas” for its financial impact on the local economy. Along with the other major yearly tournaments, jobs are created, hotels are filled, and businesses boom. As a natural progression, FONMAR (Fideicomiso Fondo para la Protección de los Recursos Marinos), a state government trust established in 2004 in Baja California Sur, was created to manage revenues from sport fishing permits and promote sustainable sport fishing across the state.

In addition to supporting the larger international tournaments, FONMAR also standardizes, funds, and promotes local ones across all five BCS municipalities (Los Cabos, La Paz, Comondú, Loreto, and Mulegé). This operates as a two-tiered economic engine. Both types of tournaments, international ones like Bisbee’s and Pelagic’s, and local Mexican-owned ones like Fishing in the Five or Maja El Grande, stimulate the economy in completely different, yet complementary, ways. Together, they make sport fishing one of the state’s important tourism industries and a significant contributor to its economy.

A single international team traveling for a tournament often includes the boat owner, guests, a captain, and crew. Crew members are usually a mixture of both locals and foreigners. They stay for one to two weeks, booking luxury villas, high-end resorts, and premium penthouses. This drives occupancy and premium seasonal rates for the local hospitality sector. By the time they cast their first line, teams have already started spending money on, for example, slip rentals, docking fees, and, of course, thousands of gallons of diesel fuel purchased from local suppliers. If their fishing vessel is traveling to Mexico to compete, that’s an additional bonus influx to the economy months or weeks before the tournament begins.

Since these tournaments feature large jackpots, the cash flow directly impacts local crew members. A single winning fish can be instantly life-changing for a local captain’s family. Taking the example of the last Pelagic Tournament, held June 11–14, 2026, Team La Chingona sat atop the leaderboard, setting a new tournament record for the most billfish released with 44 striped marlin and earning $106,750 USD for their efforts. Of the winnings, 15% goes to local taxes: 1% to the federal government, 6% to the state, and 8% to the city. Many winners over the decades have chosen to invest back into Baja California Sur, whether by purchasing property or donating money and fish to support local causes. The last Pelagic Tournament raised $8,050 USD for its partner charity, Feeding Los Cabos Kids, and the fleet donated 360 pounds of processed fish, providing 1,500 meals for underserved local children and their families.

While these international tournaments inject massive wealth into more touristic places like Cabo San Lucas, local Mexican-owned tournaments focus on economic decentralization and long-term sustainability. They ensure that tournament money reaches the smaller, rural coastal communities. FONMAR deliberately holds events in smaller towns like Comondú, San Carlos, Mulegé, and San Evaristo. When 50 teams descend on a small village, they stimulate the economy in areas that large cruise ships and luxury resorts completely bypass.

Mexican tournaments are also more accessible to a wider audience, with lower fees and different fishing guidelines, for example, allowing the use of pangas. Local captains are hired directly by regional anglers, ensuring steady work. Furthermore, these events feature local food stalls, artisanal markets, and regional musicians, keeping the event’s commerce within the community’s families.

FONMAR is also responsible for managing registration fees, which are designated to fund local marine conservation and inspection programs to prevent illegal commercial fishing. They also support neighborhood sports leagues and improvements to public spaces in coastal towns. On July 11 and 12, La Paz is set to host its fourth edition of the Maja El Grande Fishing Tournament with a guaranteed prize pool of 1.3 million pesos. FONMAR reported that the three previous editions brought together 542 teams and distributed 11.8 million pesos in prizes.

As part of the industry’s natural evolution, there has been an increase in fishing tournaments and activities geared toward women. Along with Loreto’s Pink Promise, which started in 2022, and the Ladies Only Fishing Tournament in Los Barriles, which began in 2020, this year also brings Marea Violeta in El Sargento, a female-only fishing competition from the shore, and, in a more traditional style, Cabo Queens, both taking place in July. All are supported by FONMAR.

Today’s tournaments are increasingly designed around conservation, recognizing that healthy fish populations are the foundation of a sustainable fishing economy. This region has proved to be constantly evolving alongside its fishing industry. With catch-and-release guidelines, humane hooks, and education, both international and local tournaments are ensuring that Baja California Sur remains a prestigious powerhouse in the fishing world.

Special thanks to Clicerio Mercado and Gonzalo Alamea from the Bisbee Black & Blue, Anthony DiGiulian and Randy Childress from Pelagic, and Lic. Martín Tamayo from FONMAR. – @naailahauladin ,