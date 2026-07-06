DogBot: Because “The Dog Ate My Passport” Won’t Work at U.S. Customs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reminding travelers that dogs entering the United States from Mexico, including U.S.-origin dogs returning after travel, must meet strict import requirements established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New Requirements for Dogs Crossing the Border

According to a CBP El Paso news release, dogs crossing the border must be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form receipt, appear healthy, be at least 6 months old, and have an implanted microchip. Officials also strongly recommend that travelers carry recent veterinary records documenting their dog’s good health.

CBP said dogs may enter the United States if they are accompanied by a health certificate issued by a full-time, salaried government veterinarian from their region of origin. The certificate must confirm that the dog was inspected for New World screwworm within five days before entering the United States and found free of the parasite. If the dog was previously infected, the certificate must verify that it was quarantined and treated until free of screwworm before leaving the region.

Protecting Public and Animal Health

Federal officials said the measures are part of ongoing efforts to protect animal and public health from the threat posed by the New World screwworm. “Protecting animal and public health is a top priority for CBP,” said Timothy Lacasse, Acting Director of Agriculture Programs and Trade Liaison. “By enforcing these requirements, we help prevent the introduction and spread of dangerous pests and diseases, ensuring the safety of our communities and livestock.”