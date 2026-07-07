Los Cabos Hotels Offer Day Passes to Boost Local Tourism

Los Cabos resort hotels are once again promoting day passes to encourage local tourism, reviving a successful initiative used in previous years. The program is designed to offset a decline in international visitors who typically fill beachfront resorts in Los Cabos.

The Municipal Tourism Office is encouraging residents to take advantage of resort amenities without booking an overnight stay.

Most day passes provide access from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., although hours and amenities vary by property.

At Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa, day passes start at approximately $40 USD (800 MXN) and include a $40 food and beverage credit along with a 20% discount at Aleta Restaurant.

Hotel Casa Dorada offers access to its beach, pools, and spa facilities. Its full Beach Club Day pass costs about $100 USD (2,000 MXN), with roughly 80% of the purchase price credited toward food and beverages.

Paradisus Los Cabos offers an all-inclusive day pass starting at $165 USD for adults, providing unlimited access to its infinity pool, swim-up bars, and multiple restaurants. Sandos Finisterra features an all-inclusive day pass for approximately $80 USD.

Hotels Intensify Offerings During Slow Season

Lilzi Orcí, president of the Los Cabos Hotel Association (AHLC), said the initiative has been offered for several years and gives locals an opportunity to experience the area’s resort amenities. “Many hotels have offers for locals all year round, but they intensify during the summer because of the holiday season,” Orcí said. “These include resident rates for all of Baja California Sur, not just Los Cabos, as well as day passes, especially at all-inclusive hotels.”

Day passes appeal to a wide range of visitors. Families can enjoy pools and water attractions, couples can relax in beachfront settings, and wellness-focused guests can take advantage of spa services, fitness centers, and beach yoga. Many participating resorts also offer all-inclusive packages featuring meals, beverages, specialty dining, and premium cocktails.

Some of the 36 participating hotels offer low-cost day passes, while others provide food and beverage credits that effectively refund much of the admission cost.

Because each resort establishes its own pricing, benefits, and access policies, visitors are encouraged to contact hotels directly before making plans. Reservations are generally available through hotel websites or by telephone, while some properties also accept walk-in guests based on availability.

Tourism Decline Spurs Local Marketing Push

The renewed promotion comes as Los Cabos experiences a slowdown in tourism. The Los Cabos International Airport Advisory Committee reported a 2.4% decline in visitor arrivals during the first quarter of the year, with March recording the weakest tourist traffic in four years. Meanwhile, the Mexican Association of Inbound Tourism Agencies (Amatur) reported that passenger arrivals to Los Cabos had declined by 91,000 travelers by the end of May.

As tourism numbers soften, local day pass programs offer hotels an opportunity to attract regional visitors while giving residents affordable access to resort facilities.

This article was prepared using information published by El Sudcaliforniano (OEM): https://oem.com.mx/elsudcaliforniano.