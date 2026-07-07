Holy Cow! Baja Sur’s Extreme Weather Turns Ranches into Sizzle Fests

Although livestock farming is not among Baja California Sur’s primary economic sectors, it remains a vital source of income for rural ranching communities and smaller municipalities.

The state has 6,967 registered livestock producers across 29 ranchers’ associations. Current livestock numbers total 393,788 head, including 226,810 cattle, 104,208 goats, 23,376 equines, 19,933 pigs, and 19,461 sheep.

The herd has declined sharply from 626,236 animals in 2019—a decrease of approximately 37%.

Drought Forces Herd Reductions Across Baja Sur

State officials attribute the decline to the region’s prolonged drought. José Alfredo Bermúdez Beltrán, head of the Secretariat of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Agricultural Development (SEPADA), said many ranchers have sold part of their herds before the animals succumb to shortages of food and water.

Officials estimate that about 25% of the livestock has been sold, while roughly 5% has died because of drought-related conditions.

Most ranchers in Baja California Sur own only 20 to 25 animals, making the losses especially severe. For many families, livestock provides the foundation of their livelihood through the production of milk, cheese, hides, and other agricultural products.