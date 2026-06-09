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Equipment Upgrades at La Sanluqueña Plant to Strengthen Water Supply in Los Cabos

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
June 9, 2026
Industrial water treatment facility with blue pipelines and large tanks; reflective pool in the foreground and metal railing along the walkway. Industrial water treatment facility with blue pipelines and large tanks; reflective pool in the foreground and metal railing along the walkway.

The Municipal Operating Agency of the Drinking Water, Sewerage and Sanitation System of Los Cabos (OOMSAPAS), in coordination with the Municipal Environmental Sanitation Trust (FISAM), is continuing equipment installation work at the La Sanluqueña water treatment plant, a key project aimed at strengthening water supply in Cabo San Lucas.

The project represents an investment of more than 45 million pesos (approximately $2.6 million USD) for the acquisition and installation of specialized infrastructure designed to enhance water treatment capacity. Once operational, the plant will be capable of producing up to 40 liters of treated water per second, improving the use of available groundwater resources in the region.

La Sanluqueña Plant Installation Underway

According to a progress report, the project has completed the equipment procurement and site preparation phase. The initiative has now entered the installation stage, a significant milestone toward full operation.

Preparatory work included adapting the facility to receive the new equipment and coordinating its transport from Mexico City. Assembly, technological integration, and testing are now underway to ensure the system operates efficiently and reliably.

Improved Water Service for Cabo Residents

Officials said the upgrades will strengthen water purification capacity, improve distribution efficiency, and provide a more dependable water supply for residents of Cabo San Lucas. Municipal authorities noted that the project is part of a broader strategy to deliver a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable water service over the long term.

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Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
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Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
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