Road Cleaning and Urban Improvement Efforts Begin

For the next six weeks, approximately 100 people will participate in road cleaning and urban improvement projects throughout Cabo San Lucas as part of a temporary employment program aimed at enhancing the city’s appearance while providing job opportunities for local residents.

“These actions are being carried out with the goal of maintaining public spaces and the district’s main avenues in better condition,” said José Sánchez, coordinator of Public Services in Cabo San Lucas.

Work Underway on Key Streets

Work crews are cleaning roadways including Nicolás Tamaral, Leona Vicario and Constituyentes, as well as sections of the Transpeninsular Highway from the city landfill to the access road leading to the Delegation offices near the Red Cross. Tasks include manual sweeping, waste collection, debris removal and clearing accumulated silt, helping improve the urban environment and enhance safety for both pedestrians and motorists.

Program Benefits Through Mid-July

The temporary employment program will run through mid-July. In addition to improving the cleanliness and appearance of the city, it provides a source of income for dozens of families in Cabo San Lucas.

According to officials, the public has responded positively, showing support for the program. Residents have also recognized and appreciated the workers’ daily efforts to maintain a cleaner and more attractive urban environment.

The initiative demonstrates the community’s commitment to keeping Los Cabos clean and well-maintained, not only in the aftermath of hurricanes and other natural disasters, but throughout the year.